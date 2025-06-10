Yankees Announcement Brings Good News for Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees are one step closer to getting Giancarlo Stanton back in the lineup.

The team announced on June 10 that the injured superstar is ready to start the next step in his rehab from a variety of injuries.

“Today, DH/OF Giancarlo Stanton commences a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset,” the team announced.

Stanton is still looking toward his 2025 debut, which could now be within sight.