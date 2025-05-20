Yankees Announcement Brings Good News on Key Pitcher’s Return

After becoming a breakout star in his rookie season with the New York Yankees and earning the American League Rookie of the Year, right-handed pitcher Luis Gil is still waiting to start his second act.
It may be coming soon.
Gil suffered a lat strain in February that prompted a long recovery, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared good news this week about his impending return. That could mean he’s back on the mound by early this summer and with the team for the critical stretch of the season.
Luis Gil Still on Track to Return to Yankees
As Rotoballer reported on May 19, Boone had an optimistic update on Gil’s return to the mound for the start of his 2025 season.
“New York Yankees right-hander Luis Gil (lat) is still on track in his throwing program, according to manager Aaron Boone, and he’s targeting a return to the mound in two to three weeks,” the report noted.
Gil had been placed on the 60-day injured list on March 24, but Boone’s update this week means his return will likely not fall outside of that timeframe.
“It’s been a disappointing development so far this year for Gil, who was named the American League Rookie of the Year in 2024 after going 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA (4.14 FIP) and 1.19 WHIP with 171 strikeouts and a league-high 77 walks in 151 2/3 innings over 29 regular-season starts,” the Rotoballer report noted.
Yankees Saw Luis Gil’s Potential Early
Boone can pinpoint the moment when he knew Gil would become a key player for the Yankees last season. It was an exhibition game in early March, and the right-hander racked up eight strikeouts against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The plan had been for Gil to start the season in Triple-A, but Boone said the team couldn’t ignore the performance and brought him up with the big club.
“I always go back to that outing in Clearwater, where he was already sent down to Minor League camp and we brought him over,” Boone said, via MLB.com. “He just kind of overwhelmed the Phillies that day with his stuff, has taken it and not really stopped.”
Gil, speaking through an interpreter, said after the conclusion of last season that his health was a big part of his Rookie of the Year campaign.
“I’m definitely proud of the season that I was able to put together,” Gil said. “Health was a very important aspect of it. I was able to do that, to stay healthy and stay on the field. From Day 1, really locking in on the days that I pitched [and] maturing as the season went on definitely is one of the reasons why I’m here where I am today.”
That could make this season’s setback even more frustrating for Gil, though he could also have the opportunity to step into a more significant role. The Yankees are down an ace after Gerrit Cole was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery in March, adding uncertainty to the future of the 34-year-old Cy Young winner.
Despite the setbacks, the Yankees are still leading the AL East with a 27-19 record.
