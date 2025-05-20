Yankees Announcement Brings Good News on Key Pitcher’s Return

After becoming a breakout star in his rookie season with the New York Yankees and earning the American League Rookie of the Year, right-handed pitcher Luis Gil is still waiting to start his second act.

It may be coming soon.

Gil suffered a lat strain in February that prompted a long recovery, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared good news this week about his impending return. That could mean he’s back on the mound by early this summer and with the team for the critical stretch of the season.

Luis Gil Still on Track to Return to Yankees

As Rotoballer reported on May 19, Boone had an optimistic update on Gil’s return to the mound for the start of his 2025 season.

“New York Yankees right-hander Luis Gil (lat) is still on track in his throwing program, according to manager Aaron Boone, and he’s targeting a return to the mound in two to three weeks,” the report noted.

Gil had been placed on the 60-day injured list on March 24, but Boone’s update this week means his return will likely not fall outside of that timeframe.

“It’s been a disappointing development so far this year for Gil, who was named the American League Rookie of the Year in 2024 after going 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA (4.14 FIP) and 1.19 WHIP with 171 strikeouts and a league-high 77 walks in 151 2/3 innings over 29 regular-season starts,” the Rotoballer report noted.