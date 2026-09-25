Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Doing What Derek Jeter Refused To Do

Let’s get this out of the way right away: Anthony Volpe isn’t Derek Jeter.

Sure, it’s pointing out the obvious about the New York Yankees legend compared to their current infielder. But it’s also to say that yes, different standards applied to Jeter than currently apply to Volpe.

Still, it makes for a fascinating contrast when you consider what Volpe is doing right now.

On Friday, Volpe made his first career start at third base.

This is a guy who came up as a shortstop, and has also played some second base. But he’s never played third until working out there recently to prepare for this opportunity.

Anthony Volpe is playing third base today for the first time in his MLB career pic.twitter.com/K8fLyfz5yf — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 25, 2026

Because the Yankees have George Lombard Jr. at shortstop, and usually have Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base, this may be Volpe’s best chance to play at the moment — particularly given the ongoing struggles of Ryan McMahon.

So the narrative is different than the Jeter history we’re about to dig into.

It is interesting, though: Volpe has made a move that Jeter never did.

Derek Jeter’s History With Third Base

Jeter, for all his highlight-reel jump throws and catches falling into the stands, wasn’t a great defensive shortstop. By the back half of his career, he graded out below average.

Despite that, the Yankees never moved him off the position.

Jeter was a shortstop, and so he remained a shortstop. When you’re the Captain, that’s what you get to do.

But there was an obvious inflection point for that position and Jeter that could’ve changed the story.

When the Yankees signed Alex Rodriguez, A-Rod was still playing shortstop for the Texas Rangers, and he was good at that spot, a true five-tool player.

Jeter didn’t budge, though.

A-Rod went to third base.

On some of the most loaded teams of the ’00s, the Yankees had their best defensive option for shortstop playing third base.

Volpe is Different

Of course Volpe is different. He’s not in a position to refuse to move to a different position.

But there’s something about shortstop in the Bronx that draws added attention. When it was Volpe’s turn, people wondered, very under-their-breath, whether he could be the heir to Jeter. It’s the pressure that comes at that spot.

Lombard will soon feel much the same pressure, and it’ll be up to him to handle it.

Volpe had plenty of positive moments, but also some miscues, particularly with the glove. It has led to his training at other spots in hopes of lasting in the big leagues.

Jeter never had to worry about losing his job. He could just be Jeter.

But there’s merit to moving a shortstop to another position. The Yankees are hoping it pays off with Volpe.