Yankees Make Anthony Volpe Announcement Ahead of Padres Series

After sweeping the Los Angeles Angels, the New York Yankees head south down the 405 in Southern California to Petco Park for a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

However, back on the east coast, there have been some changes made for Anthony Volpe.

Anthony Volpe Exits New York Yankees Triple-A Game Early

In Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Anthony Volpe started at third base for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. However, his time was cut short after getting hit by a pitch in the fourth inning.

Volpe remained in the game for two more innings, before exiting in the sixth inning.

Per Yankees beat writer Jorge Castillo, a source told ESPN that Volpe suffered a right forearm contusion.

“Anthony Volpe left last night’s game in Triple A with a right forearm contusion, a source tells ESPN,” Castillo wrote on X. “He was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning and initially stayed in the game, stealing a base and lining out in his next at-bat before he exited in the sixth inning.”

Before exiting the game, Volpe started at third base for the Railriders, going 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base.

“Volpe made his third start at third base last night and went 2 for 3 with a double and the HBP,” Castillo wrote. “He’s batting .276 with a .632 slugging percentage and 1.008 OPS in 23 games since being sent down in early August.”

The Railriders will play again at Thursday, September 3 at 7:05 P.M. EST. As of right now, Volpe’s status for the game is TBD.

George Lombard Jr. Expected to Return to Lineup vs. Padres

The current New York Yankees shortstop George Lombard Jr., has been sidelined since Saturday after suffering an injury during a game against the Boston Red Sox.

“George Lombard Jr. said he is dealing with inflammation and soreness in his patella/kneecap area but that ‘structurally, all ligaments and everything major was fine,'” New York Yankees beat writer Peter Sblendorio said on X.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone remained optimistic that Lombard would avoid a trip to the injured list.

Lombard’s quick recovery is unfortunate news for Anthony Volpe. His starting spot at shortstop was ultimately taken over by the 21-year-old in early August.