Yankees’ Anthony Volpe Playing With Something To Prove

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, since returning from his rehab assignment after shoulder surgery during the offseason, has been producing quite well in the times he’s gotten reps at shortstop and at the plate. Volpe, in 11 games (32 at-bats), is posting a .281 batting average with 1 home run, 7 RBI, a .425 on-base percentage, and a .894 OPS.

Despite having originally lost his starting shortstop job to Jose Caballero, Volpe is making the most of his playing opportunities thus far, having also looked better defensively at short, and lowering his hands within his stance and appearing to have more of a bat to ball line drive approach in his swing, which played a significant factor Monday against Kansas City where he ripped a big two run single to help the Yankees re-take the lead in the 9th, and then on Tuesday night he was just a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-6 with a home run, double, single, and two RBI’s in the Yankees 15-1 victory.

Volpe Also Getting Practice Reps At Second Base

Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently stated that Volpe is also getting reps at second base before game time, which is a potential option down the line that could add some flexibility to this roster. Volpe has taken his walks, with his on-base percentage incredibly high so far at 23.5 percent, according to Baseball Savant. Volpe is also chasing out of the zone less with a 23.6 percent chase percentage, per Baseball Savant.

It’s important to keep in mind that this is only an eleven-game sample size, and Volpe has yet to reach 50 plate appearances. He’s had hot stretches before to begin a season in prior years, most recently in 2024, where he hit for a .272 batting average the first month of the year (April) and then posted a .293 batting average with a .812 OPS in May, according to StatMuse.

Volpe Is Searching For Consistency As Everyday Player

It’s been a mix of highs and lows for Volpe since his major league debut in 2023. In his rookie season in 2023, he hit 21 home runs and stole 24 bases but saw inconsistencies at the plate, hitting .209 with an underwhelming .666 OPS. He was above average in range (OAA) at positive one, and his sprint speed was above average in the 78th percentile at 28.4, according to Baseball Savant. Going into his second season in 2024, Volpe saw a significant improvement in his defense, posting a 13 OAA (outs above average), putting him in the 97th percentile amongst shortstops, per Baseball Savant.

Despite further offensive woes in which Volpe hit for a .243 batting average with 12 home runs and a .657 OPS, he did hit a grand slam in World Series Game Four against the Dodgers off Daniel Hudson. Volpe performed well in the 2024 postseason, posting a .286 batting average with 14 hits, one home run, and 6 RBI’s in 49 at-bats, according to StatMuse.

Expectations coming off that 2024 postseason led to a 2025 season that was his most disappointing to date, in which Volpe saw steep regression offensively and defensively, as well as a shoulder injury he sustained in May that plagued him for the rest of the season and ultimately led to surgery in the offseason.

Volpe understands he has a lot more to do to win his job back and also win over the good graces of many Yankees fans. But so far, he’s playing like he has a chip on his shoulder, and he’s helping the Yankees win ballgames. It will be interesting to see how this plays out in the months ahead, but for now, Volpe has earned more playing time with this Yankees team. Whether he can finally sustain such production long term remains to be seen.