New York Yankees’ Ben Rice Joins Aaron Judge in Rare Team History

The New York Yankees have spent the first two months of the season watching Ben Rice turn a strong start into something harder to dismiss. The production has not been a short burst. It has carried through April, into May, and now into a place few Yankees hitters have reached this quickly.

Rice’s latest home run did more than help his season line. It put him in rare franchise company.

Rice Makes Yankees History

Rice became the fifth-fastest Yankee ever to reach 50 career home runs, getting there in 240 games.

Only four players in franchise history got there faster: Gary Sánchez, Aaron Judge, Joe DiMaggio, and Gleyber Torres. The company is loud. Those four names represent a mix of franchise icons, elite power talents, and former top prospects who arrived with far more noise around them.

Rice did not arrive with any of it. He was a 12th-round pick out of Dartmouth. He was not supposed to become one of the Yankees’ most dangerous bats this quickly.

And that is what makes the number land differently.

Rice Keeps Producing

Rice has not just reached a milestone. He has kept pace with some of the best hitters in the sport.

After Friday’s homer against the Oakland Athletics, Rice was tied with Judge for the Yankees’ team lead at 17 home runs. The Yankees pair trail Kyle Schwarber, Yordan Alvarez, Munetaka Murakami, and Byron Buxton on the MLB list.

Rice has become more than a hot bat inside a good stretch. He has turned into one of the Yankees’ central offensive pieces, a force capable of changing a game with one swing.

Rice has power. He controls the zone. He has handled the pressure of hitting in a lineup that comes with constant expectations and a city that does not wait for explanations.

Manager Aaron Boone has watched the growth up close, “He’s showing the world he’s a great hitter, he really is”

The Yankees have needed it. While Judge remains the center of everything, Rice has given New York a second force the lineup did not have this time last year. That changes the shape of everything around them.

Final Word for the Yankees

Rice reaching 50 career home runs this quickly is another reminder of how much his rise has changed the Yankees’ outlook.

He was not supposed to be here this fast. Not like this.

The Yankees are no longer waiting on Rice to become an impact bat. He already is one.

Fifty homers in 240 games says that clearly enough.