New York Yankees Announce Ben Rice Decision Before Orioles Series

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Most recently, the Yankees won the series finale 4-3 over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

Ben Rice went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs during the win as he served as the team’s leadoff hitter.

New York Yankees Announce Ben Rice Decision

Ahead of the series opener on Tuesday, the New York Yankees announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Yankees 8/18 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH H. Ramos LF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C. Rodón SP”

After leading off and playing first base, Rice has been moved down to the No. 2 spot and returned to the designated hitter role. Prior to the move on Sunday, Rice had struggled out of the No. 2 spot in the previous six games as he went 2-for-22 with a .336 OPS.

Rice’s numbers have slowly declined over the past month. In his last 27 games, Rice is batting .147 with 37 strikeouts and a .547 OPS.

Overall, the All-Star is batting .251 with 111 hits, 20 doubles, 33 home runs, three triples, 76 runs, 78 RBIs and three stolen bases in 119 games.

Yankees Right Now

After dropping two out of three against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Yankees fell to 69-55 and are now six games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. The Yankees currently hold the first Wild Card spot in the American League. New York has gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.

Additionally, Tuesday’s game will mark the return of left-hander Carlos Rodón. Rodón, who has not pitched since late-June, will make his 10th start of the season. He enters Tuesday’s outing with a 4-2 record and a 3.30 ERA in 46.1 innings.

Orioles Right Now

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Orioles 8/18 J. Holliday 2B P. Alonso DH T. O’Neill RF C. Mayo 1B G. Henderson SS C. Encarnacion-Strand 3B L. Taveras CF C. Franklin LF C. Narváez C S. Baz SP”

After winning three out of four against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Orioles improved to 61-64. Baltimore has gone 5-5 in their last 10 games. They currently hold the third Wild Card spot in the American League.