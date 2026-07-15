Yankees’ Ben Rice Reveals What He’ll Remember From First All-Star Week

Ben Rice arrived in Philadelphia for All-Star Week as one of the best hitters in baseball. The New York Yankees first baseman brought 29 home runs, a first-time All-Star selection, and a spot in the Home Run Derby with him. He also brought his dad.

The week that followed gave Rice more than most players experience in an entire career. A Derby with his father on the mound. A sold-out stadium booing him because he wears pinstripes. An RBI single in the All-Star Game behind a teammate who won the MVP. A clubhouse full of the best players in the world.

When it was over, Rice was asked what he would take with him from the experience. His answer covered all of it.

Rice Delivers in the Game

Rice batted behind Cody Bellinger in the first inning on Tuesday night. Bellinger had just driven a two-run single through the middle against Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez to give the American League a 2-0 lead. The bases were still occupied. The moment was still building.

Rice described what it felt like watching from the on-deck circle.

“It was kind of cool being behind him and seeing him rip a single up the middle,” Rice said. “I said, ‘Okay, alright. We got this. Let’s go.'”

Rice fell behind 0-1 before connecting on a fastball and lining it into center for an RBI single that extended the lead to 3-0. It would be all the pitching staff needed in a 4-0 shutout, the first in an All-Star Game since 2013.

Rice struck out in his second at-bat in the third inning, leaving two runners on base. He played three innings at first before Willson Contreras replaced him. The night was short. What it meant was not.

What Rice Will Remember

Rice was asked after the game what moments from All-Star Week would stay with him.

“I’ll remember doing the Derby with my old man, having a blast out there,” Rice said. “I’ll remember being in the same clubhouse as Mike Trout and Justin Verlander…I’ll remember the game, remember everything.”

The Derby on Monday night had not gone the way Rice hoped on the scoreboard. He hit seven homers in the field, fewer than anyone else in the field. But sharing the experience with his father was the part that mattered most, and Rice made that clear before the competition even started.

Tuesday added a different layer. An RBI single in the All-Star Game.

Bellinger made sure people understood what Rice has become this season.

“I think he put on a show, put the world on notice,” Bellinger said. “He’s such a good player…really smart…fun to talk hitting with. He’s just had a tremendous year.”

What Comes Next for Rice and the Yankees

Rice heads into the second half as one of the most productive hitters in the American League. His 29 home runs sit one behind Yordan Alvarez for the AL lead. The power has been consistent, and the at-bats have been relentless.

Those who played alongside Rice before the breakout saw it coming. Juan Soto, his teammate during the 2024 season, spoke about what he noticed back then during All-Star Week.

“Ben Rice, he raked the ball every time,” Soto said. “I feel like that’s one of the most impressive things, that every time he’s hitting the ball, it’s just a barrel every time.”

The tools were always there. The production has caught up to them. What Soto recognized two years ago has become the defining feature of Rice’s 2026 campaign.

The Yankees resume Friday with a series in the Bronx. Rice will step back into a lineup that is still missing Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton and still needs him to carry the offensive load.

Final Word for the Yankees

All-Star Week gave Rice a chance to step outside the grind of a long season and experience something bigger. Now it is over, and the second half is waiting.

Friday is coming. Rice will be ready.