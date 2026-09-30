Yankees’ Ben Rice Ties Berra, Gehrig All-Time Record

The New York Yankees‘ storied history has featured some of the best players baseball has ever seen.

Ben Rice has now joined a couple of them with an incredible franchise record.

Rice is now tied on an all-time list with Yogi Berra and Lou Gehrig.

Berra, of course, is the legendary catcher with two full hands’ worth of World Series rings.

Gehrig is one of the best hitters of any era.

Rice doesn’t have the legacy of either of them, but he’s working on it. And his Game 1 against the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Series makes a great case for moving himself deeper into Yankees lore.

Ben Rice Ties Yogi Berra, Lou Gehrig

Rice had a 4-for-5 game with a double, two home runs (one grand slam) and six RBI in Game 1 against Boston.

It was about the best day he could possibly have at the plate. It also wasn’t the first time he’s had six RBI in a game against the rival Red Sox.

Rice now has two such games in his career, and he’s the third Yankees player to do that.

Yep, you guessed it — Berra and Gehrig also both had two games in their careers with six RBI against Boston.

This is the summation of that feat by MLB Network’s Sarah Langs:

Ben Rice now has two career 6+ RBI games vs the Red Sox, including playoffs That’s tied for the most such games among Yankees players vs BOS since RBI official (1920), with Yogi Berra and Lou Gehrig — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 30, 2026

To be clear, Rice actually previously had a seven-RBI game against the Red Sox. That came on July 6, 2024. He was 3-for-5 that day with three home runs.

Rice also had a seven-RBI game in the 2025 season, but that was against the St. Louis Cardinals — for what it’s worth, another storied and long-lasting franchise.

Neither of those was in the postseason, though. Rice has now added his crowning playoff achievement (so far) with his massive game on Tuesday night against Boston.

Ben Rice Game 2 Outlook

Rice will try to follow it up and lead the Yankees to a Game 2 win Wednesday night that would advance them to the ALDS.

He and the Yankees’ lineup will go up against former Yankees righty Sonny Gray, and that’s good news for Rice.

In his career, he’s 3-for-7 against Gray with two home runs and four RBI. Rice is the only Yankees player with multiple career homers off Gray.

If someone is going to get the job done on Wednesday night against Gray in Yankee Stadium, it may just be the hottest, and best, hitter in pinstripes — Ben Rice.