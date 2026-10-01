Yankees’ Win Earns Ben Stiller’s Adoration

The New York Yankees might be trying to steal some of the magic of the New York Knicks.

The Knicks, of course, are the defending NBA champions. The Yankees are now officially into October playoff baseball after knocking off the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

They might have something in common, too: Ben Stiller.

The legendary actor is a well-known Knicks fan. He has spent lots of time courtside at NBA games.

He apparently is also rooting on the Yankees.

Ben Stiller on Yankees

Stiller took to social media on Wednesday night to rep the Yankees.

His message was simple, but his point was made:

YANKEES ✊✊✊ — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) October 1, 2026

Stiller was a good luck charm for the Knicks. Can he do it for the Yankees, too?

Speaking of the Knicks: Spike Lee was in the ballpark at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night, and that worked out well for the Yankees, too.

More Knicks-Yankees Connections

Josh Hart, the Knicks star, was having a lot of fun on X (formerly Twitter) during the game.

This is just a sampling of his tweets:

GARCIA!!!! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) October 1, 2026

YEA BELLI!! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) October 1, 2026

LOMBARD IS HIM! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) October 1, 2026

Bases Loaded with no outs…time to blow the game open — Josh Hart (@joshhart) October 1, 2026

YOU WANTED TO WALK RICE TO GET TO BELLI?! BOSTON YOU DUMB AS HELL!!! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) October 1, 2026

NY RUNS BOSTON — Josh Hart (@joshhart) October 1, 2026

It’s certainly a good life to play for the Knicks right now, and they’re hoping to pass off those New York City vibes to the Yankees.

They certainly don’t have to worry about passing anything on to the New York Mets, who are looking much more like the Knicks used to look before their return to prominence.

Yankees Next Opponent, Game

The Yankees will now take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

The Rays had the best record in the AL, and were the only AL team to win 100 games.

The Yankees actually had the second-best record in the league, but because they were the Wild Card top team as opposed to a division champ, they were the 4-seed for the AL playoffs.

That means this matchup with the Rays in the ALDS.

The first game will be on Saturday evening in the best-of-five series. The Yankees will first visit the Rays’ Tropicana Field.

At this point of the year, you’ll go anywhere to play. You just want to keep playing baseball.