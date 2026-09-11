Yankees Fans Send Juan Soto Brutal Message In Bronx Return

For the second time this season, the New York Yankees and New York Mets clashed against one another in what is popularly referred to as the “Subway Series”.

The Mets took two of three from the Yankees earlier this season and are now looking for an equal or better result this time around in the Bronx.

This game also featured, for the second time since joining the Mets with the richest contract in professional sports history, the return of former Yankees outfielder Juan Soto.

And understandably, fans of the Yankees gave Soto a frosty reception when his name was called for his first at-bat of the evening, but those boos turned to cheers after he was struck out by Carlos Rodón.

New York Yankees Fans Boo Former Outfielder Juan Soto, Now With The Mets

Soto, who signed the richest contract in the history of professional sports when he joined the Mets in late 2024, was given a frosty reception by fans of the Yankees upon his first trip to the plate at Yankee Stadium Friday night.

Soto, who played the 2024 campaign with the Yankees after being acquired in a multi-player trade with the San Diego Padres, joined their crosstown rival Mets with a 15-year, $765 million contract.

Before the game, Soto was asked if he believes that he’ll be booed by the Yankees faithful who once cheered him, and he responded:

“Who knows?” Soto said. “But they know I gave my best to them. Some of them appreciate it. Some of them don’t. You can’t control that.”

On social media, fans began responding to what Soto had to say.

“Let’s be honest if he wasn’t on the team they don’t make the World Series. No reason to hate the man. Plan B seems to be working fine for us. Bellie&Fried have been solid,” this fan noted.

Another fan said, “I don’t get the hate. He played one year for them. It’s a business. People need to get a life.”

Not fond of Yankees fans, this poster said, “Yankees fans are the biggest group of whiney b******. Soto was there for a year. They act like he was some home grown talent that played his entire career there. Wanna see class, just watch the ovation Pete gets when he comes back Monday night.”

“He was literally the only reason they made it to the postseason and he was a rental who didn’t have a choice about being there,” one fan said.

Finally, this fan wrote, “I love Soto to this day as a Yankee fan. Disappointed he left, but life moves on. Wish him the best just not when he plays the Yankees.”

Juan Soto Signed The Richest Contract In Sports History

When Soto signed with the Mets, he made not only MLB history but sports history, agreeing to the largest contract ever given to an individual player in North American professional sports.

So far this season with the Mets, Soto has hit 24 home runs with 59 RBI, along with a .275 batting average and a .925 OPS.