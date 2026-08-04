Yankees Make Notable Pitching Move Before Game Against Cardinals

After a busy MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees aren’t done making moves.

The Yankees plan to reshuffle their pitching staff ahead of Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Manager Aaron Boone said on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast by Jomboy Media that right-hander Yerry De Los Santos is being called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

De Los Santos, 28, has made five relief appearances for the Yankees this season, allowing one run over 8.2 innings.

Chivilli Sent Down by Yankees

De Los Santos will take the roster spot vacated by Angel Chivilli, who was sent down after Monday’s 13-7 defeat to St. Louis. Chivilli was tagged with the loss after allowing six runs on five hits in one inning. He surrendered three home runs, including a three-run shot by outfielder Nathan Church that put St. Louis ahead for good.

Chivilli was one of five relievers used by the Yankees, leaving the bullpen thin.

De Los Santos has not pitched since July 31. Facing the Chicago Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate, he gave up three runs on four hits over 1/3 inning.

In 31 appearances (two starts) this season in the minor leagues, De Los Santos is 3-2 with a 4.02 ERA and one save. He also has 43 strikeouts in 40.1 innings.

The Yankees called up De Los Santos three times earlier this season, most recently on June 22.

De Los Santos Joined Yankees in 2023

In 78 career appearances between 2022-26, De Los Santos owns a respectable 3.53 ERA and 1.37 WHIP. Over 94.1 innings, he’s struck out 79 and walked 45.

He originally signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees in November 2023 after beginning his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. De Los Santos spent the entire 2024 season at Triple-A before debuting with New York in 2025. Working exclusively in relief, De Los Santos compiled a 3.28 ERA in 35.2 innings.

The Yankees are 63-50, 3.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.