New York Yankees Make Cam Schlittler Announcement During Rockies Series

The New York Yankees are looking to gain ground on the Tampa Bay Rays, and a series win against the Colorado Rockies would go a long way to accomplishing that. Midway through their Rockies series, Yankees news emerged about Cam Schlittler.

Game 2 of this series resulted in a 6-1 victory for the Yankees.

George Lombard Jr hit his first career grand slam in the victory for the Yankees.

New York Yankees News: Cam Schlittler Announcement

The Yankees are heading into Wednesday night’s game in large part due to Schlittler’s performance in Game 1.

He was awarded the win after pitching seven innings of three-hit baseball, along with striking out 10 Rockies batters.

Before the team hit the rubber for Game 2, the Yankees took to social media to boast about their young starter.

“Cam Schlittler’s 2.01 ERA is the fourth-lowest by a Yankee through their first 30 starts of a season since 1913 (when ER became an official stat),” the team announced before Game 2.

The Yankees also shared another post after the game, highlighting another incredible accomplishment by the young hurler.

“Tonight’s outing marked Cam Schlittler’s @MLB-leading and franchise-record 20th start of the season allowing 1 run-or-fewer,” the team shared.

Looking at Cam Schlittler’s Season With the New York Yankees

The 25-year-old starter has enjoyed a standout season for the Yankees.

In 30 starts, he boasts a 13-6 record along with a 2.01 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP. Additionally, he has collected 220 strikeouts in 178.2 innings.

Schlittler ranks among league leaders in a few categories. He is fifth in strikeouts (220), tied for fourth in innings pitched (178.2), and fourth in WHIP (0.92).

These are just a few reasons why he’s a frontrunner to win the AL Cy Young.

Cam Schlittler’s Odds of Winning the AL Cy Young

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Schlittler is the overwhelming favorite to win the AL Cy Young award.

The 25-year-old leads the way with -1500 odds. After Schlittler, Dylan Cease has the second-best odds with +900, followed by Drew Rasmussen of the Rays and Sonny Gray of the Boston Red Sox (both with -8000 odds).

Those are pretty good odds of winning, especially with only one other pitcher being his real competition.

No matter how the AL Cy Young race ends, Schlittler will be a huge reason for the Yankees making it to the MLB playoffs.