Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Breaks Legend’s All-Time Record

At this point, it’s like clockwork.

When Cam Schlittler takes the mound for the New York Yankees, don’t expect the other team to do much of anything positive.

Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies was just the latest example.

Schlittler went 7.0 innings, and he allowed just three hits and a single run while not walking a hitter.

The big right-hander struck out 10 guys and threw 68 of his 96 pitches for strikes.

With the outing, Schlittler lowered his season ERA to 2.01.

The only blemish was when the red-hot youngster Adael Amadar (.344 average since being called up) hit a third-inning solo home run off Schlittler.

As is usually the case, Schlittler wasn’t bothered at all by giving up a blast to the other team. He settled down and shut them down for the rest of his outing.

The Yankees’ bullpen made things a tad interesting. Tim Hill had a rough 0.2 innings in the ninth, allowing a two-run homer to star catcher Hunter Goodman to bring the Rockies within 5-3.

In likely a frustrating turn, manager Aaron Boone then had to bring in David Bednar, who completed the one-out save with a strikeout.

The night was in many ways about Aaron Judge’s return from injury (and his early pull), but that overshadowed Schlittler.

In a season when Schlittler keeps doing the kind of things that haven’t been done in a long time, he broke a record held by a Yankees great.

Cam Schlittler’s Latest MLB Record

Tuesday night marked Schlittler’s 22nd start of the season in which he allowed either zero or one earned run, according to ESPN Insights.

That means he now has done that more than any Yankees pitcher ever.

ESPN Insights shared that Schlittler broke a tie with Ron Guidry, whose legendary 1978 season included 21 such starts.

Cam Schlittler had his 22nd start with 1 or 0 ER this season. He breaks a tie with Ron Guidry (1978) for the most in a season by a Yankees pitcher since 1913, when ER became official in both leagues. pic.twitter.com/Gw42WGyJt1 — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) September 9, 2026

Of note: Guidry’s 1978 season included 35 starts, which is a few more than any pitcher will get in modern MLB, so he had a few more chances to notch such a feat.

Guidry went an unreal 25-3 that year, and he threw nine complete game shutouts (and 16 complete games overall). Yeah, it was a different time.

Still, Schlittler has had quite the season.

Cam Schlittler in Cy Young Race

Schlittler is still in a two-horse race with Dylan Cease for the AL Cy Young.

While awards are nice, the reality for the Yankees is that they’ve gotten everything they could want out of Schlittler this season regardless of whether he wins it.

He was great down the stretch in his first-ever MLB action last year, but there was still a question of how he’d perform in his first full season.

Question answered: Schlittler is one of the best pitchers on the planet.