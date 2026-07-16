Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Has Strong Message for Red Sox Fans

New York Yankees ace Cam Schlittler grew up in Walpole, Massachusetts, which is just outside of Boston.

Because of that, Schlittler grew up as a big-time Red Sox fan. Since joining the Yankees and facing Boston several times already, the rivalry has created some added tension between the two sides.

As expected in one of baseball’s biggest rivalries, Red Sox fans have taken every opportunity to troll Schlittler when he takes the mound at Fenway Park. The Yankees have embraced that energy and used it to motivate their young pitcher.

Yankees Show Schlittler Clips of Criticism

According to The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner, the Yankees showed Schlittler a clip from Red Sox fan Jared Carrabis’ podcast before his most recent start against the Tampa Bay Rays because they “knew how he’d respond.”

Carrabis was discussing Schlittler’s outing against the Detroit Tigers, where the rookie struggled, and said “the regression is happening before our very eyes” about the young pitcher.

Schlittler’s Response?

“It definitely pissed me off,” Schlittler told The Athletic. “It was pretty easy to go out there and perform just based on the last outing, how we’ve been playing, and then the cherry on top there.”

When discussing the rivalry and the trolling he received during his June 25 start against the Red Sox, Schlittler said Boston fans can say “whatever they want,” but they aren’t in a position to criticize him.

“They can say whatever they want,” Schlittler said. “but they’re not really in a position to be talking, considering how the standings are. Whatever they want to say, it’s just kind of useless. It just goes in one ear and out the other.”

Current AL East Standings

New York sits in second place at 54-42 overall, three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the AL East.

However, the Red Sox have started to turn things around and are one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last two weeks. Boston entered the All-Star break riding a nine-game winning streak, improving to 46-48 overall. The Red Sox still trail New York by seven games but are only half a game out of a Wild Card spot.

The Yankees will next face the Red Sox from Aug. 28-30, but that series will take place at Yankee Stadium. New York will not return to Fenway Park during the regular season, meaning the two rivals would only meet there again if they faced off in the playoffs.