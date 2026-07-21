Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Sends Strong Message About Aaron Boone

Cam Schlittler is in just his second MLB season with the New York Yankees, and he’s already become a cornerstone of the team’s starting rotation.

He earned his first All-Star selection this season and has emerged as a legitimate American League Cy Young contender, posting a 9-6 record with a 2.20 ERA and 145 strikeouts over 123.0 innings.

Before the Yankees’ recent series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Schlittler joined Dodgers star Mookie Betts on his “On Base” podcast.

Schlittler Shares Thoughts on Aaron Boone

During the podcast, Betts asked Schlittler what it has been like playing for Aaron Boone, who has managed the Yankees since 2018.

“He’s awesome. He’s the man. I think the guys love him, they respect him, you know he’s a player-first manager and that’s all you can really ask for,” Schlittler said. “I’ve had great conversations with him and I feel like the respect is mutual and regardless of what they’re saying out there, I think he’s been amazing for us.”

Betts Praises Boone

After hearing Schlittler’s comments, Betts pointed to the controversial moment from last Friday when Boone went to remove Gerrit Cole but ultimately let him stay in the game after the ace made his case.

Cole later surrendered a home run, and the decision didn’t work out for the Yankees. Still, Betts viewed the moment as an example of why Boone has earned so much respect from his players.

“[Friday] when he went out to pull Cole and Cole got to talk his way back into staying. Stuff like that is why, especially the guys love him so much. He trusts and respects you guys so much and he allows you guys to be free. You know seeing that was like dang that’s awesome.”