Yankees’ Cam Schlittler Joins Walter Johnson in Baseball History

Cam Schlittler didn’t earn a win on Saturday night, because the New York Yankees‘ bullpen let the game get away from them in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.

Schlittler did, as he has done so often this season, make some more baseball history.

This history requires us to go back more than a century to a man named Walter Johnson.

Fans of baseball record books and history will know Johnson’s name. He was known as the “Big Train,” viewed by many as the first flamethrower that MLB ever had.

Johnson pitched for the Washington Senators, and he ranks second in the history of the sport in wins, behind just Cy Young.

He also, as one might expect, had some remarkable statistical feats during his day. And somehow, more than 100 years later, Schlittler has joined him on a couple lists.

Cam Schlittler and Walter Johnson

Schlittler’s latest feat has to do with his ERA on the road, which has been finalized for the season because his last possible start will have to come at home in the week ahead.

The lanky righty has finished the year with a 1.16 ERA on the road.

The only player in the history of the American League to go lower than that is Johnson. In 1913, he had a 1.06 ERA on the road, according to New York Yankees Stats on X:

Cam Schlittler finishes the season with a 1.16 road ERA. The only pitcher in American League history with a lower ERA on the road is Walter Johnson’s 1.06 in 1913 (min. 15 GS). — New York Yankees Stats (@nyyankeesstats) September 20, 2026

Schlittler also is on a list for his entire body of work just behind Johnson. He’s now got the third-most starts in a season in AL history in which he allowed no more than one earned run:

Most starts allowing 0-1 ER in a season, American League history (excluding openers) 27 Walter Johnson 1913

26 Walter Johnson 1914

24 Cam Schlittler 2026 — New York Yankees Stats (@nyyankeesstats) September 20, 2026

Baseball is such a cool sport historically, because all the information means that it’s possible to realize that a pitcher in 2026 hasn’t done something since a pitcher in 1913.

The game has obviously changed so much, but many of the numbers haven’t, and it creates this great potential for comparison.

It also emphasizes just how special Schlittler has been this season. When you have to go back more than a century to find a peer, that’s pretty incredible.

Cy Young Chatter

Schlittler is chasing the AL Cy Young, and a couple things have leaned in his favor this week.

For one, Dylan Cease had his worst outing of the season for the Toronto Blue Jays.

And as far as Cease is concerned, Toronto even has less of a chance to make the playoffs now, which lowers the overall vibes around his season relative to Schlittler.

It could still be close, but Schlittler is trying to put the finishing touches on his case for the award.