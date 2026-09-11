New York Yankees Can Clinch a Playoff Spot During Mets Series: Here’s How

The New York Yankees are coming off a three-game sweep against the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium.

On Friday, they’ll start a weekend series at home as well when they face off with their cross-town rival, the New York Mets.

The Yankees stand at 84-62 overall and are three games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East and for the No. 1 overall seed in the AL.

Here’s How Yankees Can Clinch Playoffs This Weekend

With 16 games remaining, they’ll obviously be chasing Tampa Bay. However, they can mathematically clinch a playoff berth this weekend during their series against the Mets.

MLB Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch broke it down prior to Friday’s game.

The Yankees need to secure wins against the Mets on both Friday and Saturday, while the Toronto Blue Jays need to lose on the same days in their series against the Baltimore Orioles. Lastly, the Yankees would need the Texas Rangers to lose on either day against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Yankees can clinch a Postseason berth tomorrow with:

◦Wins today and tomorrow vs. New York Mets; AND

◦Losses by the Blue Jays today and tomorrow vs. Baltimore; AND

◦One loss by the Rangers today or tomorrow at Arizona — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) September 11, 2026

The Yankees could clinch a playoff spot by the end of Saturday night, but they need to win both games against the Mets and get some help elsewhere.

Looking at the Yankees

While New York still has some key injuries, the team is finally starting to get healthy again. Bringing back superstar Aaron Judge was the biggest storyline in the AL this week after he had been sidelined since late May.

After this weekend, New York will have remaining series against the Minnesota Twins, Diamondbacks, Rays (four games), and Orioles.