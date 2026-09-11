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New York Yankees Can Clinch a Playoff Spot During Mets Series: Here’s How

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are coming off a three-game sweep against the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium.

On Friday, they’ll start a weekend series at home as well when they face off with their cross-town rival, the New York Mets.

The Yankees stand at 84-62 overall and are three games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East and for the No. 1 overall seed in the AL.

Here’s How Yankees Can Clinch Playoffs This Weekend

With 16 games remaining, they’ll obviously be chasing Tampa Bay. However, they can mathematically clinch a playoff berth this weekend during their series against the Mets.

MLB Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch broke it down prior to Friday’s game.

The Yankees need to secure wins against the Mets on both Friday and Saturday, while the Toronto Blue Jays need to lose on the same days in their series against the Baltimore Orioles. Lastly, the Yankees would need the Texas Rangers to lose on either day against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Yankees could clinch a playoff spot by the end of Saturday night, but they need to win both games against the Mets and get some help elsewhere.

Looking at the Yankees

While New York still has some key injuries, the team is finally starting to get healthy again. Bringing back superstar Aaron Judge was the biggest storyline in the AL this week after he had been sidelined since late May.

After this weekend, New York will have remaining series against the Minnesota Twins, Diamondbacks, Rays (four games), and Orioles.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Can Clinch a Playoff Spot During Mets Series: Here’s How

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