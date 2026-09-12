Yankees’ Carlos Rodon Is 2nd-Ever in Baseball History With This Feat

Carlos Rodon is on a historic run on the mound for the New York Yankees.

In fact, what he’s doing has only been done once before in the modern era of MLB history.

Rodon’s latest feat came at home for the Yankees on an emotional Friday night, Sept. 11, as they hosted the Mets and the city remembered what was lost 25 years earlier.

On the mound, the southpaw wore a hat with the letters FDNY, representing the Fire Department of New York.

And when the game started, Rodon was dialed in, as he has been for months.

The lefty went 6.1 innings, allowing just three hits and walking one while striking out eight. Rodon gave up two runs, only one of them earned. He lowered his season ERA to 2.94.

With it, he joined a baseball history list that previously only included the Mets-era of Jacob deGrom.

Carlos Rodon Baseball History

The numbers put out by OptaStats were pretty specific, but they also show that Rodon hasn’t had a nightmare outing in a really long time.

The timeline is Rodon’s last 24 starts.

In that span, he hasn’t allowed four-plus runs in any game. He hasn’t allowed two-plus home runs in any game. And he has gone past three innings of work in every game.

deGrom did that in 2018-19, and that’s it:

Carlos Rodon over his last 24 starts: Zero games allowing 4+ runs

Zero games allowing 2+ home runs

Zero games pitching 3.0 or fewer innings He joins Jacob deGrom (2018-19) as the only pitchers in MLB’s modern era to have no such games over a 24-start span. pic.twitter.com/tkm5tfwtWl — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) September 12, 2026

While Rodon has often been dominant of late, the above stat isn’t really about dominance. It’s about avoiding disaster.

Rodon hasn’t had a particularly brutal outing in a really long time, and that can be quite valuable in its own right.

How Yankees Won

Rodon was good, but the Yankees still needed bats to overcome late bullpen struggles in a 6-4 win.

The Yanks scored one in the bottom of the first on a Spencer Jones RBI single.

The Mets tied it up in the top of the second, but then the Yankees took the lead for good in the bottom half when Cody Bellinger belted a three-run home run.

Ben Rice tacked on another with a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth to make it 5-1.

The Mets scored a run apiece in the seventh, eighth and ninth, while the Yankees got an RBI single from Ryan McMahon for their sixth and final run, which turned out to be enough.

Rodon wasn’t the focus on this night, but he’s doing the kind of pitching lately that makes everything a bit easier for the Yankees — and with the postseason coming soon, they’ll certainly hope he can keep it up.