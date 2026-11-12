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Yankees’ Chances of Trading for Hunter Goodman Increase

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Seattle Mariners v Colorado Rockies
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DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 20: Hunter Goodman #15 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Coors Field on September 20, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have long been connected to Hunter Goodman, the Colorado Rockies’ star catcher.

The trade rumors persisted for most of the 2026 season. The Yankees needed a catcher. Goodman was a stud backstop playing for a bad team.

Nothing came to fruition, though. The Yanks’ links to Ryan Jeffers and Tyler Stephenson didn’t lead to anything before the August 3 trade deadline, either.

And while the catching position wasn’t the only reason the Yankees came up short in the postseason, it certainly didn’t help.

Now with the offseason is here, there’s news that makes it look like the Yankees could get another run at Goodman, if they so choose.

Hunter Goodman Trade Update

Hunter Goodman slugged two home runs for the Rockies against the White Sox.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 26: Hunter Goodman #15 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates hitting a home run during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

MLB insider Jon Morosi took to X on Wednesday night to share an update on Goodman.

Essentially, the Rockies seem more willing to trade Goodman now than they were in the middle of the season.

“Rival MLB teams believe the Rockies are more willing to move All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman this offseason than they were at the trade deadline,” Morosi writes. “One reason: While labor uncertainty is making it difficult to trade pending free agents, Goodman is under control through 2029.”

That last line is key information, too. The fact that Goodman is under contract through 2029 makes his trade value massive.

If the Yankees, or any other team, wants Goodman, they’ll have to pay up.

Yankees Catching Depth

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees grounds into a double play against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Yankees still have three catchers with MLB experience under contract.

Austin Wells remains the starting catcher until proven otherwise. He’s eligible for arbitration this offseason.

J.C. Escarra, who was a feel-good story in 2025 but didn’t contribute much in 2026, is still around.

So too is Ali Sanchez, who is a defense-first catcher.

The Yankees have also used Ben Rice at catcher in the past, but that doesn’t seem to be a part of the plan going forward.

New York could pursue the aforementioned Jeffers in free agency if they want to go that route.

But if they’re feeling bold and want a potential Bronx superstar, Goodman would be the guy — they’d just have to send the Rockies an incredible trade offer.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Yankees’ Chances of Trading for Hunter Goodman Increase

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