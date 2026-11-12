Yankees’ Chances of Trading for Hunter Goodman Increase

The New York Yankees have long been connected to Hunter Goodman, the Colorado Rockies’ star catcher.

The trade rumors persisted for most of the 2026 season. The Yankees needed a catcher. Goodman was a stud backstop playing for a bad team.

Nothing came to fruition, though. The Yanks’ links to Ryan Jeffers and Tyler Stephenson didn’t lead to anything before the August 3 trade deadline, either.

And while the catching position wasn’t the only reason the Yankees came up short in the postseason, it certainly didn’t help.

Now with the offseason is here, there’s news that makes it look like the Yankees could get another run at Goodman, if they so choose.

Hunter Goodman Trade Update

MLB insider Jon Morosi took to X on Wednesday night to share an update on Goodman.

Essentially, the Rockies seem more willing to trade Goodman now than they were in the middle of the season.

“Rival MLB teams believe the Rockies are more willing to move All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman this offseason than they were at the trade deadline,” Morosi writes. “One reason: While labor uncertainty is making it difficult to trade pending free agents, Goodman is under control through 2029.”

That last line is key information, too. The fact that Goodman is under contract through 2029 makes his trade value massive.

If the Yankees, or any other team, wants Goodman, they’ll have to pay up.

Yankees Catching Depth

The Yankees still have three catchers with MLB experience under contract.

Austin Wells remains the starting catcher until proven otherwise. He’s eligible for arbitration this offseason.

J.C. Escarra, who was a feel-good story in 2025 but didn’t contribute much in 2026, is still around.

So too is Ali Sanchez, who is a defense-first catcher.

The Yankees have also used Ben Rice at catcher in the past, but that doesn’t seem to be a part of the plan going forward.

New York could pursue the aforementioned Jeffers in free agency if they want to go that route.

But if they’re feeling bold and want a potential Bronx superstar, Goodman would be the guy — they’d just have to send the Rockies an incredible trade offer.