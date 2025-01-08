Yankees Have ‘Checked in’ on Former 33-Home Run Infielder

The New York Yankees have checked in on veteran infielder Jorge Polanco.

MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on January 7 that the Yankees have checked in on Polanco. The veteran infielder would help fill the hole at either second base or third base for the Yankees.

“The Yankees’ ongoing search for infield help appears to be thorough and includes an interesting bounce-back candidate,” Heyman wrote. “As they sort through options following the departure of Gleyber Torres, the Yankees have checked in on 11-year pro Jorge Polanco, a source said. The club could use a second baseman or third baseman. With Jazz Chisholm Jr. able to man the other spot. And Polanco can play either position when healthy. Which he is expected to be in time for the season.”

Polanco, like Chisholm Jr. can play both second and third which gives the Yankees flexibility with their lineup. The veteran infielder has been in the MLB since 2014 and spent last season with the Seattle Mariners.

With the Mariners in 2024, he hit .213 with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs. The infielder spent the first 10 years of his career with the Minnesota Twins. His career-high is 33 home runs and 98 RBIs which he accomplished in 2021.

Polanco Rehabbing an Injury

Polanco has yet to sign with a team as the free-agent infielder is rehabbing an injury.

The veteran infielder underwent left knee surgery in early October and is just starting to take fielding practice and batting practice, according to Heyman.

“He remains on target to be ready for spring training, the source said, where he can hope to begin to show that 2024 was an injury-addled aberration,” Heyman wrote. “Polanco had struggled through knee pain for several years. (He) generally played through it while performing, posting a .796 OPS from 2021-23 with the Twins. The discomfort heightened last season, after a trade to the Mariners, with whom Polanco hit just .213 with 16 home runs and a .651 OPS in 118 games, during which Polanco’s defensive metrics at second base also were poor.”

Due to the injury and poor play in 2024, the Mariners declined Polanco’s $12 million option for 2025.

However, if Polanco is 100 percent healthy, Heyman believes he would be a wise rebound candidate for the Yankees.

“With a repaired knee and while playing in a far more friendly environment for hitters, the 31-year-old switch-hitter could be a rebound candidate in The Bronx,” Heyman added.

Polanco is a one-time MLB All-Star.

Yankees Interested in Several Infielders

New York has been linked to several infielders to fill the hole at second or third base.

The Yankees showed interest in Gavin Lux before he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds. Heyman mentions several other infielders New York has checked in on.

“According to USA Today, the Yankees have talked with free agent infielder Brendan Rodgers. They also have been linked with contact-savant (but defensively deficient) Luis Arraez, who is under contract for one more year with the Padres. The most prominent name at second or third is Alex Bregman, who likely will wind up elsewhere,” Heyman wrote.

“Behind him in the free agent market include the likes of Polanco, Rodgers, Ha-Seong Kim, Jose Iglesias, Yoan Moncada, Kiké Hernandez, Whit Merrifield and Paul DeJong,” Heyman added. “The Yankees also could further explore the trade market, where notably Arraez, the Phillies’ Alec Bohm and the Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado could be pried.”

