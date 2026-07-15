Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Delivers Strong Message After All-Star MVP Win

The New York Yankees sent three players to the All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Cam Schlittler was there as the AL’s most dominant starter. Ben Rice was there as one of the most dangerous power hitters in baseball.

Cody Bellinger was the standout on the night.

The American League beat the National League 4-0 in the first All-Star shutout since 2013. Bellinger drove in half the runs with one swing and took home the MVP award. It was his first All-Star appearance in seven years.

Bellinger on Getting Back

Bellinger was asked after the game about the journey that brought him back to this stage.

“My first few years in the big leagues, I was here I think two of my first three years, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll be here every year,'” Bellinger said. “Took a long time to get back. It’s such a competitive league. It’s hard to be an All-Star.”

The timeline between those early appearances and Tuesday night tells the full story. Bellinger won NL MVP with the Dodgers in 2019. By 2021, he was one of the worst hitters in the league statistically. The Dodgers nontendered him after the 2022 season. He rebuilt some value with the Cubs before Chicago moved him to the Yankees in a deal where the Cubs ate part of his salary.

“Honestly, this one, I just really enjoyed it,” Bellinger said.

He became the latest Yankee to earn the honor, joining a list that includes Stanton, Rivera, and Jeter among others who have taken home the award in pinstripes. His response reflected what wearing the uniform has meant to him.

“Wearing this jersey, I feel proud wearing it,” Bellinger said. “It comes with a lot. I just try to put my best foot forward every day and give it everything I’ve got.”

The At-Bat That Won It

The moment that earned the MVP came in the first inning. Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez had walked himself into trouble, and the AL loaded the bases with two outs. Bellinger stepped in as a left-handed hitter facing a lefty whose same-side opponents were hitting just .137 this season.

When a sinker landed in the middle of the plate, Bellinger punched it up the middle for two runs.

“I just tried to keep it simple,” Bellinger said.

Rice came up next and lined an RBI single into center on a similar pitch, extending the lead to 3-0. The AL would not need another run until Miguel Vargas added a solo homer in the eighth.

“It was kind of cool being behind him and seeing him rip a single up the middle,” Rice said of Bellinger. “I said, ‘Okay, alright. We got this. Let’s go.'”

Yankees Teammates Share the Stage

Bellinger did not just share the field with Rice. He shared the spotlight afterward, going out of his way to praise what his teammate has done this season.

“I think he put on a show, put the world on notice,” Bellinger said. “He’s such a good player…really smart, fun to talk hitting with. He’s just had a tremendous year.”

Rice returned the sentiment.

“I was so excited for him,” Rice said about what the MVP award meant to Bellinger specifically. The respect between the two has been evident all season, and Tuesday night put it on the national stage.

Final Word for the Yankees

Cody Bellinger went seven years between All-Star appearances. On Tuesday night, he drove in two runs with one swing and took home the MVP award in a Yankees uniform.

The road back was not short. Bellinger acknowledged that himself.

Now he heads into the second half with a trophy, a reminder of what he is capable of, and a team that needs him to keep delivering.

“I’m gonna enjoy this right now, have an off day, and then on Friday, it’s right back to it,” Bellinger said.

Back to work.