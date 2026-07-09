The New York Yankees are scheduled to begin the series finale of a four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, at 1:10 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

New York announced Aaron Boone’s lineup on X, and there’s one notable change involving All-Star Cody Bellinger.

New York Yankees Announce Cody Bellinger Change During Rays Series

Bellinger is getting his first start of the season at first base today.

Here’s the Yankees’ lineup for Thursday:

T. Grisham CF

B. Rice DH

J. Domínguez RF

C. Bellinger 1B

J. Caballero SS

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

M. Schuemann LF

R. McMahon 3B

A. Wells C

P. Blackburn SP

Bellinger has only played 2 2/3 innings at first base this season. He has plenty of first-base experience, however, appearing at the position in 353 games throughout his 10-year MLB career.

This year, he’s mainly played left field for New York, logging 653 innings there across 82 games. He’s also played 107 innings over 17 games in center field and 16 innings over five games in right field.

Despite not playing there much this year, Bellinger is a solid defensive first baseman. In 2510 2/3 career innings there, he has posted +10 Defensive Runs Saved.

New York Yankees Right Now

It’s no secret that the Yankees are struggling right now. They have lost 11 of their last 13 games.

The main issue for New York during its recent skid has been the lack of offensive production. During their rough 13-game stretch, the Yankees’ offense hit just .166/.218/.287 with a 31.2% strikeout rate.

New York’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday displayed how much the offense has been struggling lately. Right-hander Gerrit Cole had a solid start, allowing three earned runs with six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings, but the offense was no help, collecting just six hits en route to being shut out 3-0 by Tampa Bay.

After last night’s loss, the Yankees’ record fell to 50-42. Most teams wouldn’t complain about being eight games above .500. However, New York is arguably the best team in the AL, leading the league in run differential at +77.

Because of their recent skid, the Yankees have fallen to five games behind the Rays for first place in the AL East. The Rays, who are second in the AL in run differential at +36, have the best record in the AL at 54-36.

The Yankees are still in playoff position, holding the first AL Wild Card spot with a four-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians, who are in second place in the AL Wild Card standings.

The Yankees aim to split the four-game series against the Rays on Thursday. The game will begin at 1:10 p.m. EST. Paul Blackburn (2-1, 2.22 ERA, 32 SO, 44 2/3 IP)will start a bullpen game for the Yankees, while right-hander Drew Rasmussen (7-4, 2.78 ERA, 96 SO, 97 IP) is slated to start for the Rays. Fans can watch the game on the YES Network and Rays.TV.