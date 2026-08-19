Yankees’ Cody Bellinger Confirmed Playing In Rehab Game Tomorrow

Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger is going to be playing in a rehab game tomorrow, according to manager Aaron Boone earlier today on the Talkin Yanks podcast. Reports have circulated over the last 24-48 hours as well from Yankees beat writers such as Gary Phillips of the New York Sports Daily News, who tweeted last night, “Bellinger’s first rehab game will be Thursday at Triple A,” stated Phillips. Talkin Yanks also reported that Boone told them Bellinger could be back with the Yankees, potentially on Sunday, which would be the earliest timetable but still to be determined.

The Yankees’ lineup has certainly missed the presence of both Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger in the starting lineup. According to stat researcher Katie Sharp in a tweet on August 5th, she stated the “Yankees since June 1st rank 29th in batting average (.199), 30th in on base percentage (.274), 29th in slugging (.355), and 30th in OPS (.629) with runners in scoring position,” stated Sharp. Sharp also tweeted two days prior, on August 4th, that the Yankees’ two runs scored fewer runs, resulting in wins, had totaled six, with the remaining 29 teams having 12 combined, stated Sharp. It’s no secret the Yankees’ pitching staff has kept them in these baseball games.

Yankees Pitching Has Stepped Up With Lineup’s Absence

In their previous series against the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend, the Yankees had three starting pitchers in their previous three games, one against Seattle and two against Toronto. Combined, Max Fried, Gerrit Cole, and Cam Schlittler gave up a combined three runs, and the Yankees lost each of those three games. Their lineup has just three hitters with an OPS of .800 or greater, including Ben Rice, Luis Garcia Jr., and George Lombard Jr. The Yankees called up Lombard from Triple-A 15 days ago. Hence, the sample size is rather limited, despite him getting off to a good start offensively and defensively in his first few weeks in the big leagues.

Heliot Ramos has taken over everyday left field duties for the Yankees in the interim, and so far he’s struggled. The Yankees acquired him at the MLB Trade Deadline this past month, but in his first 12 games (36 at-bats), Ramos has recorded just three hits, two of which have been extra-base hits and zero home runs. Luis Garcia Jr was one of the better hitters in all of baseball coming over in a trade as well from the Washington Nationals. Still, outside of his first game in pinstripes, where he hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the 7th against St Louis to give the Yankees the lead, it’s also been a struggle.

Yankees Desperately Need Bellinger Back In Left Field

Garcia, in 50 at-bats, has just 10 hits (.220 BA) with one home run and three RBI’s. Ben Rice has also been slumping big time. He has just five hits in his last 52 at-bats. Outside of Trent Grisham heating up over this last week and a half, the Yankees offense has struggled to score more than a few runs (if any) in most games. It’s largely been the starting staff and the bullpen carrying much of the weight in the games the Yankees do win.

For the Yankees’ sake, they can’t get back Cody Bellinger soon enough, who will not only be an upgrade offensively, but is also statistically regarded as one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball, and makes them a lot more fundamentally sound covering left field in Yankee Stadium.