Yankees Star Cody Bellinger Gives Honest Take on Hamstring Injury

The New York Yankees are holding their breaths about outfielder Cody Bellinger’s hamstring injury.

Bellinger was pulled from Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies after apparently tweaking his hamstring legging out a double.

Although he was pulled in the next half-inning, Bellinger, 31, downplayed the severity of his injury postgame.

“I’ve never had a hamstring (injury) before. It just feels a little tight,” Bellinger told YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits following the Yankees’ 3-1 win. “I really don’t think it’s anything too serious. I feel like it’s on the smaller side. That’s how I feel.”

Bellinger Unsure About IL Stint

Bellinger admitted he wasn’t sure whether his injury would require a stint on the injured list.

“It sucks,” he said. “I hate going down. It’s no fun being on the IL, it’s not fun. We’ll see how I wake up tomorrow, and hopefully it’s nothing too serious.”

Bellinger added that he planned to undergo tests on Sunday.

Bellinger, who was named All-Star Game MVP earlier this month, is hitting .259 with 11 home runs, 53 RBI and a .770 OPS.

“Obviously, he’s a huge member of our team and what we do,” manager Aaron Boone said, via Talkin’ Yanks. “(He’s) just a tremendous all-around player. Hopefully, whether it’s some time (on the IL) or not, hopefully it’s on the minor side. But we’ll see.”

Yankees Still Missing Judge

Losing Bellinger for an extended period would be a crushing blow to the Yankees, who are already without outfielder Aaron Judge.

Judge, the three-time AL MVP, has been out since June 1 with a stress fracture in his ribcage. Recent reimaging showed some healing in Judge’s rib, but not enough to restart baseball activities.

At different points this season, a handful of other Yankees have been on the IL, including outfielders Jasson Dominguez, Trent Grisham, and Giancarlo Stanton.

Boone said that Max Schuemann would likely start in Bellinger’s place in Sunday’s series finale, with the Yankees facing left-hander Cristopher Sanchez.

Winners of three straight, the Yankees (59-45) are two games behind the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.