Insider: Yankees’ ‘Connected’ to Former 44-Home Run Slugger

The New York Yankees offseason may not be done as the team is reportedly interested in the top free-agent slugger available.

The Yankees have already added Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt to their offense, but according to MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand, the team is interested in Anthony Santander.

“Santander is believed to be seeking a five-year deal worth at least $100 million, and while his defense is below-average, his power will be impactful on any lineup he joins,” Feinsand wrote. “The Red Sox, Yankees, Angels and Tigers are among the other clubs that have been connected to the 30-year-old Santander, who made his first All-Star team and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2024.”

Santander would give the Yankees a boost on offense as his bat could help replace the void of Juan Soto. The outfielder has played his entire MLB career with division rival Baltimore Orioles, so New York would also be weakening a division rival with the signing.

Santander hit .235 with 44 home runs and 102 RBIs with the Orioles last season. He could slot into the starting left fielder and hit either before or after Aaron Judge in the lineup.

What Will Santander Get in Free Agency?

Santander is one of the top free agents available after the first wave.

The slugging outfielder is just 30 years old and MLBTraderumors projects he will sign a four-year $80 million deal.

“He’s a genuine 30-homer bat who handles himself well from both sides of the plate and can at least capably handle a corner spot for a year or two,” the article read. “That’s an undeniably nice player to have. We’ve seen this type of profile command multi-year deals in the $20MM range. Kyle Schwarber signed for four years and $79MM with the Phillies, who then gave Nick Castellanos five years and $100MM that same offseason.

“It’s been seven years since J.D. Martinez signed for five years and $110MM with the Red Sox, but that’s another example. Santander’s minimal walk rates and low averages create a more worrisome OBP floor than those sluggers. But he has more defensive value right now than any of them did at the time they reached free agency. He’ll very likely reject his qualifying offer and market his big bat to a slew of power-hungry teams,” the article continued.

However, with Santander staying on the market this long, perhaps his contract will be even less than that.

Where Would Santander Fit With The Yankees?

Santander could be New York’s starting left fielder if he signs with the Yankees.

New York has Cody Bellinger as its starting center fielder and Aaron Judge at right field. The Yankees outfield would become one of the best in the majors in terms of hitting.

However, the Yankees have said they want to give top prospect Jasson Dominguez a shot at left field.

“I’d like to see (Dominguez) get his shot now,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said on December 18.

However, if New York signs Santander, it would allow Dominguez to continue to develop in the minors. As well, it would only make the Yankees’ offense that much better.