Yankees ‘Considering’ Cam Schlittler Decision Before Red Sox Wild Card Series

The New York Yankees are wrapping up their regular season on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles.

However, they already know who they’ll be playing in the Wild Card Series beginning Tuesday, as they’ll welcome the Boston Red Sox to the Bronx for a best-of-three set.

Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, Yankees manager Aaron Boone still has a major decision to make regarding who he wants to start in Game 1 and then Game 2.

Yankees ‘Considering’ Cam Schlittler Decision

The obvious move would be to start their ace, Cam Schlittler, in the first game and try to secure a win right out of the gate.

However, with how strong their pitching staff is, it seems they’re considering saving Schlittler for the second game as they look to manage his workload, according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN.

“Starting Game 1 with that résumé would usually be a no-brainer,” Castillo wrote Saturday morning via ESPN. “But the Yankees are considering having Schlittler start Game 2 on Wednesday with Fried or Cole starting Game 1.

“The Yankees are weighing softening his workload a bit versus having their best pitcher make an immediate imprint on the series.”

The Yankees are considering having Cam Schlittler start game two against the Red Sox on Wednesday to “soften his workload”, per @jorgecastillo Max Fried or Gerrit Cole would start game one (https://t.co/38u3ZMQnAh) pic.twitter.com/NUUQFFMOqL — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) September 26, 2026

Schlittler Speaks on Wanting to Start Game 1

Following his final outing of the season on Thursday night, Schlittler was asked if he wanted to get the ball in Game 1 against Boston. He made his preference very clear but noted that he’s on board with whatever Boone decides.

“Who wouldn’t want to start the first game?” Schlittler said. “I feel like this whole pitching staff deserves it and we’re all competitors. At the end of the day, whatever Boonie decides, that’s what we’re going to roll with.”

As for what Boone said about the decision:

“He’s the guy we want with the ball,” Boone said. “Whether it’s Game 1 or Game 2. You try to play out the whole [postseason]. You want to win the whole thing and want to have him have the most opportunities he can.”