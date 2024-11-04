Yankees Cut Ties With Pitcher After Injury Comeback Attempt

The Yankees and GM Brian Cashman are sitting on a pile of decisions in the coming months, but the most immediate choice on their docket is what to do with ace pitcher Gerritt Cole, who is one year removed from a Cy Young Award-winning season, but months removed from an arm injury that kept him out to start the season and a costly World Series mental error in the final loss to the Dodgers.

Of course, the future of star outfielder Juan Soto looms in the background, as Soto’s free agency figures to be the top-line item not only for the Bombers, but for all of MLB.

In the meantime, there is a roster to sort out. And on Sunday, the Yankees made a roster decision on veteran relief pitcher Lou Trivino, cutting ties with him after he failed to pitch his way back from the Tommy John surgery he had in May 2023.

The 33-year-old Trivino came to the Yankees in a trade from the A’s late in the 2022 season, along with pitcher Frankie Montas for a package of four minor-leaguers. Trivino was excellent down the stretch of the 2022 season, appearing in 25 games with an ERA of 1.66. He allowed only three baserunners and no runs in four playoff appearances that year.

Yankees Comeback Never Materialized

But Trivino hurt his elbow in spring training 2023, and went under the knife shortly thereafter. The Yankees were eager for bullpen help this year, but Trivino was not himself. After a good stint in Double-A, he wiped out in six Triple-A appearances at Scranton-Wilkes Barre. He allowed an ERA of 7.50 there.

Trivino signed a make-good contract back in February, worth $1.5 million with a $5 million team option for the 2025 season if he had a successful return for the Yankees. It did not happen, and he is off to free agency.

Meanwhile, the MLB world awaits the Yankees’ big decision on Cole, which will come on Monday. Cole opted out of the remainder of his contract, but the Yankees can block that option by adding another year and $36 million to the end of the deal, which is deemed the likely move from New York.