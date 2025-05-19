Yankees Get Unfortunate News on Top Deadline Trade Target

The New York Yankees have long been interested in a reunion with right-hander Michael King, whom they traded to the San Diego Padres in the deal that landed Juan Soto two offseasons ago. From the Yankees’ perspective, moving on from King was the right decision then, but there must be some regret now that Soto has walked to the New York Mets.

The Yankees expected to be interested in him at the deadline again, with reports suggesting that they were recently shut down by Jon Heyman of the New York Post. According to Heyman, the Padres are hopeful they’ll be able to re-sign him and Dylan Cease, another Yankees target.

“The Padres are hopeful of re-signing one of two star free-agent starters — and word is the one they’ll likely target is Michael King (one scout says he sees similarities to Greg Maddux),” Heyman wrote.

Do Yankees Have Alternative Target to Dylan Cease?

If the New York Yankees have to wait until the offseason, it might not be the best scenario, but it could be much worse. The Yankees know that they’ll have to open up the checkbook if they want him.

King has been on record saying he’s willing to talk to all 30 teams.

Some believe that the Yankees will have an advantage because of that.

“King said he’s open to a reunion with the Yankees, but if he keeps pitching like this, they can expect a bidding war for the Rochester, New York product…

“In that scenario, it’s fair to say that the Yankees will have an advantage. King loved his time in New York; he posted a 2.60 ERA with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings in his final two years with the Yankees. He became an irreplaceable part of the pitching staff across that stretch, interchanging between an effective high-leverage reliever and a starting pitcher with maximum potential to develop into one of the game’s best arms,” Deeshar Toshar of FOX wrote.

Can Yankees Secure Michael King?

Regarding his potential contract, the New York Yankees haven’t been afraid to give out big deals. ESPN’s Jeff Passan predicted that King would land at least $100 million, and that number might only be going up as he currently has a 2.59 ERA and has struck out 64 hitters in 55.2 innings.

“Two years ago, King was a reliever for the New York Yankees. Now he’s the best pitcher in the class. King’s sinker and slider have elite movement, and his command of his four-pitch arsenal is exceptional. He strikes out oodles of hitters, maintains his velocity and could wind up with a bigger deal in free agency than his teammate with flashier stuff who’s listed next on this list,” he wrote.

Twenty-nine years old, the Rochester, New York native, could welcome a return to his home state. While Rochester and the Bronx aren’t exactly around the corner, King could still be in his hometown state and pitch for a team with which he seemed to enjoy his time.

He was lights out in his final season with the Yankees, posting a 2.75 ERA.

However, he only started nine games that season and worked out of the bullpen for most of the campaign.