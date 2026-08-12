Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees ‘Discussed’ Signing 36-Year-Old Veteran Before Blue Jays Move

  • 646 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees currently have one of the best bullpens in MLB, anchored by David Bednar and Brent Headrick.

However, they seemingly contemplated adding even more talent to the pen over the last 24 hours, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

Yankees “Discussed” Signing Veteran Reliever

Phillips reported Wednesday that the Yankees “discussed” signing 36-year-old relief pitcher Paul Sewald, who the Arizona Diamondbacks recently designated for assignment.

However, the Toronto Blue Jays ultimately claimed him before the Yankees could make a serious move for him.

Sewald’s MLB Career

This ultimately could have been for the better, as Sewald has had some very strong seasons throughout his career, particularly from 2021-23. However, he’s struggled over the last three years and has bounced around.

This season, he’s 2-5 across 45 games and 39.0 innings pitched, posting a 6.23 ERA with 44 strikeouts.

Across his 10-year career, Sewald has a 23-31 record and a 4.30 ERA in 426 appearances. He’s recorded 110 saves and 514 strikeouts across 435.0 innings pitched.z

Looking at the Yankees

New York is currently navigating a plethora of injuries across the roster but has managed to stay afloat. They hold the second-best record in the American League behind only the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees are 67-52 entering Wednesday night’s game against the Mariners and sit 6.0 games back of the Rays. Since both teams play in the same division, New York would enter the Wild Card round if the season ended today. They’d host the Boston Red Sox in a best-of-three series in the Bronx.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

New York Yankees ‘Discussed’ Signing 36-Year-Old Veteran Before Blue Jays Move

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x