New York Yankees ‘Discussed’ Signing 36-Year-Old Veteran Before Blue Jays Move

The New York Yankees currently have one of the best bullpens in MLB, anchored by David Bednar and Brent Headrick.

However, they seemingly contemplated adding even more talent to the pen over the last 24 hours, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

Yankees “Discussed” Signing Veteran Reliever

Phillips reported Wednesday that the Yankees “discussed” signing 36-year-old relief pitcher Paul Sewald, who the Arizona Diamondbacks recently designated for assignment.

However, the Toronto Blue Jays ultimately claimed him before the Yankees could make a serious move for him.

ROSTER MOVES: ⁰⁰🔹 Claimed RHP Paul Sewald off waivers from the Dbacks ⁰⁰🔹 RHP Jake Bloss has been recalled to the Major League roster and placed on the 60-day IL pic.twitter.com/ECZOqRj3KG — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 12, 2026

Sewald’s MLB Career

This ultimately could have been for the better, as Sewald has had some very strong seasons throughout his career, particularly from 2021-23. However, he’s struggled over the last three years and has bounced around.

This season, he’s 2-5 across 45 games and 39.0 innings pitched, posting a 6.23 ERA with 44 strikeouts.

Across his 10-year career, Sewald has a 23-31 record and a 4.30 ERA in 426 appearances. He’s recorded 110 saves and 514 strikeouts across 435.0 innings pitched.z

Looking at the Yankees

New York is currently navigating a plethora of injuries across the roster but has managed to stay afloat. They hold the second-best record in the American League behind only the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees are 67-52 entering Wednesday night’s game against the Mariners and sit 6.0 games back of the Rays. Since both teams play in the same division, New York would enter the Wild Card round if the season ended today. They’d host the Boston Red Sox in a best-of-three series in the Bronx.