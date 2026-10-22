Yankees Emerge as Potential Trade Suitor for 27-Year-Old Pitcher

The New York Yankees have shown previous interest in San Diego Padres right-hander Jeremiah Estrada as they prepare for major changes in their bullpen next season.

Six relievers are set to become free agents, including closer David Bednar and Paul Blackburn. General manager Brian Cashman and the front office have typically limited big spending on the bullpen since large contracts for Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton.

The club may look to the trade market for new arms.

According to New York Post columnist Joel Sherman, the Yankees have long eyed Estrada.

Estrada appeared in 33 games in 2026, posting a 3.48 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 31 innings. His career earned-run average sits at 3.47 across 181 1/3 innings. In 2025 he threw 73 innings with a 3.45 ERA and 108 strikeouts, fanning 35.5 percent of the batters he faced.

New York Yankees Face Bullpen Free-Agent Losses

Amid the potential exodus of bullpen arms for the Yankees, FanSided’s Jake Elman shared why Estrada could be a good fit for New York.

“If you’re looking for good news, Estrada cut his home run rate from 3.9 percent to 1.6 percent. But his walk rate also jumped drastically, and he missed time with elbow and shoulder injuries,” Elman wrote. “This feels far too risky for our liking, but Brian Cashman has a proven eye for finding bullpen talent.”

Estrada ended the season on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement after earlier absences for knee inflammation. The Yankees would need to confirm he is healthy before pursuing any deal.

He is under club control through 2029 and becomes arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason. His fastball and splitter have produced high strikeout totals in recent years.

Estrada Offers Strikeouts but Injury Risks

Yankees officials have not publicly confirmed ongoing talks with the Padres.

Bednar converted 35 of 39 save opportunities while posting a 2.47 ERA in 2026. Blackburn thrived after moving to a relief role, recording a 1.69 ERA.

The Padres view Estrada as a controllable asset with multiple years remaining. Any trade would likely require New York to part with prospects given that control.

Cashman’s group has identified productive bullpen pieces in the past despite limited spending.

Estrada’s walk rate rose in 2026 while his innings total dropped because of injuries. He averaged 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings this season.

The Yankees finished with one of the stronger bullpens in baseball but must replace several contributors. Estrada has had some issues with injuries over the years, but would be worth New York taking a flier on, especially with so many arms potentially leaving town.