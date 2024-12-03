Yankees Ex-Closer Linked to Mets As Starting Pitcher

Clay Holmes could be a starting pitcher in 2025.
Holmes is one of the top relievers available in free agency, as he could be a team’s closer. However, MLB insider Joel Sherman of The New York Post claims the New York Mets are interested in the former New York Yankees closer and want to make him a closer.
“Add one more potential starting pitching arm to the free-agent market,” Sherman wrote. “A few teams are inquiring about Clay Holmes transitioning from the bullpen to the rotation. Including the Mets, a source told The Post. Holmes has not started since 2018, his debut season with the Pirates. But he was a starter throughout his minor league tenure.”
Holmes being converted to a starter would be a bit of a surprise, given he is a good closer or set-up man in a bullpen. But, All-Star relievers being converted to starters isn’t new, as last offseason Jordan Hicks left the Toronto Blue Jays to sign with the San Francisco Giants as a starter.
“Holmes also was an All-Star this year, for the second time as a reliever,” Sherman wrote. “What teams see in Holmes to potentially move him to the rotation is the ability to throw two fastballs (four-seamer and sinker), two breaking balls (slider and sweeper) and the aptitude to develop a changeup. The sinker is viewed as a dominant pitch.
“Plus, Holmes has a track record of durability as a reliever,” Sherman added. “The righty has appeared in the eighth-most games in the majors the past four seasons combined plus another 19 postseason games, including relieving in 13 of the Yankees’ 14 postseason games in 2024.”
In 2024, Holmes went 3-5 with a 3.14 ERA and went 30-for-43 in saves.
Mets Add Starter
New York has already made an addition to the rotation in the offseason.
The Mets signed starting pitcher Frankie Montas to a two-year $34 million deal. Montas played for the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers in 2024 going 7-11 with a 4.84 ERA in 30 starts.
Montas will bolster the Mets rotation which was a priority for New York in the offseason. The Mets have Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, and Jose Quintana as free agents.
“I really do think we have to take each individual decision looking at the individual player to determine whether we think a long-term investment is warranted, is wise, is in the best interest of the organization,” GM David Stearns said. “If we look at the history of long-term investments in pitchers, it is not overwhelmingly a rosy picture. But there are pitchers who have gone into their mid- or late 30s and pitched very well. And so if we think we can identify that, then there could be exceptions.”
The Mets have Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Paul Blackburn, and now Montas as starting pitchers in 2025.
What Will Yankees’ Holmes Get in Free Agency?
Even though Holmes lost the closer’s job with the Yankees in 2024, he still is expected to get a solid deal in free agency.
MLBTradeRumors predicted Holmes to sign a three-year $30 million deal in free agency.
“Holmes will turn 32 just prior to Opening Day next year,” the article read. “Age, paired with an uncharacteristically shaky showing in save settings, won’t do his earning potential any favors. There are some parallels with Taylor Rogers. Another closer with a nice track record who experienced some out-of-character struggles in his platform year despite maintaining terrific rate stats.
“Rogers got three years and $33MM from the Giants (the same figure given to Robert Stephenson based on three quarters of a season of dominance last winter). A three-year pact should still be there for Holmes. Though it seems unlikely to come from the Yankees after his tumultuous season. Other big-money clubs with needs in the bullpen will be interested, though.”
In his MLB career, Holmes is 24-22 with a 3.71 ERA in 311 games and has 74 saves.
