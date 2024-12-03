Yankees Ex-Closer Linked to Mets As Starting Pitcher

Clay Holmes could be a starting pitcher in 2025.

Holmes is one of the top relievers available in free agency, as he could be a team’s closer. However, MLB insider Joel Sherman of The New York Post claims the New York Mets are interested in the former New York Yankees closer and want to make him a closer.

“Add one more potential starting pitching arm to the free-agent market,” Sherman wrote. “A few teams are inquiring about Clay Holmes transitioning from the bullpen to the rotation. Including the Mets, a source told The Post. Holmes has not started since 2018, his debut season with the Pirates. But he was a starter throughout his minor league tenure.”

Holmes being converted to a starter would be a bit of a surprise, given he is a good closer or set-up man in a bullpen. But, All-Star relievers being converted to starters isn’t new, as last offseason Jordan Hicks left the Toronto Blue Jays to sign with the San Francisco Giants as a starter.

“Holmes also was an All-Star this year, for the second time as a reliever,” Sherman wrote. “What teams see in Holmes to potentially move him to the rotation is the ability to throw two fastballs (four-seamer and sinker), two breaking balls (slider and sweeper) and the aptitude to develop a changeup. The sinker is viewed as a dominant pitch.

“Plus, Holmes has a track record of durability as a reliever,” Sherman added. “The righty has appeared in the eighth-most games in the majors the past four seasons combined plus another 19 postseason games, including relieving in 13 of the Yankees’ 14 postseason games in 2024.”

In 2024, Holmes went 3-5 with a 3.14 ERA and went 30-for-43 in saves.

Mets Add Starter

New York has already made an addition to the rotation in the offseason.

The Mets signed starting pitcher Frankie Montas to a two-year $34 million deal. Montas played for the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers in 2024 going 7-11 with a 4.84 ERA in 30 starts.

Montas will bolster the Mets rotation which was a priority for New York in the offseason. The Mets have Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, and Jose Quintana as free agents.