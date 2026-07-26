Yankees’ Expected Roster Move Revealed After Cody Bellinger Injury

The New York Yankees have already dealt with a significant number of injuries, and that list grew longer Saturday night against the Philadelphia Phillies.

After legging out a double, Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger exited the game between innings and received a hamstring injury diagnosis, which manager Aaron Boone said “could be something” after the game.

Bellinger has not officially landed on the IL yet, but if the Yankees decide he needs time off, it appears their corresponding roster move is already in place.

Yankees’ Expected Roster Move

According to MLB reporter Jon Heyman, the Yankees plan to call up outfielder Spencer Jones if Bellinger is forced to miss time.

Spencer Jones will be recalled if Cody Bellinger has to go on the IL with the hamstring issue. Not definite yet. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 26, 2026

Jones has been up and down throughout the season, but he has proven to be a formidable replacement whenever the Yankees call upon him.

He has appeared in 31 games and, across 76 at-bats, Jones is slashing .224/.355/.669 with six runs, 17 hits, two home runs, seven RBIs, 10 walks, and 35 strikeouts.

Bellinger Underplays Injury

While Boone noted that the injury could be something notable, Bellinger said during his postgame interview that he doesn’t believe it’s “anything too serious.”

“Honestly, I’m not sure. I’ve never had a hamstring [injury] before. Just feels a little tight. I really don’t think it’s anything too serious. I feel like it’s on the smaller side. That’s just how I feel.”

Cody Bellinger updates the media on how his hamstring injury feels. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/Z8KjvxFosU — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 26, 2026

Bellinger also revealed that he will undergo tests on his hamstring to determine the severity of the injury.

“I hate going down. It’s no fun going on the IL. See how I wake up [Sunday] and hopefully it’s nothing too serious.”

“Obviously going to see how I feel [Sunday], but there will be tests.”