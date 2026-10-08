Yankees Expected to Make Aaron Judge Change After Playoff Sweep

The New York Yankees are facing some difficult decisions after being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays, including one on the future of Aaron Judge.

The slugger appeared in just 66 games this season while dealing with a right rib stress fracture and a right calf strain. He was not able to return for the postseason, watching from the dugout as the Rays closed out their series with a win on Wednesday.

After the game, one MLB insider predicted that the team will be forced to make a change in Judge’s place on the roster, one aimed at better preserving him for the long term.

Yankees Expected to Slide Aaron Judge Into New Role

CBS Sports reporter Mike Axisa did an immediate post-mortem on New York’s season, breaking down some of the changes on the way. He suggested that Judge’s days in the field could be numbered, with the Yankees needing to better preserve his body and limit his chances for injury.

“A soon-to-be 35-year-old player, especially one as large as Judge, moving from right field to DH is the natural order of things, and it’s getting to be time for Judge to make that transition,” Axisa wrote.

Axisa suggested there could be an opening for Judge due to teammate Giancarlo Stanton’s struggles with injuries.

“Also, Stanton’s frequent injuries mean the DH spot may (likely will) open for Judge at some point next season that way,” Axisa wrote. “If the Yankees have insurance on Stanton’s contract, that’s another reason to keep him. They’ll be reimbursed for some portion of his salary if he misses enough time. If Stanton is healthy, the DH spot likely won’t be available for Judge.”

Yankees Expected to Avoid Sweeping Front Office Moves

Axisa also addressed the speculation that the Yankees could move on from general manager Brian Cashman, especially given the team’s inability to win a World Series during Judge’s career. But Axisa shot down the idea, noting that the top brass still likes Cashman.

“I would bet the farm on Cashman returning next season,” Axisa wrote. “He is basically an honorary Steinbrenner. Hal Steinbrenner trusts him and the two are very close. Cashman is successful based on whatever metric Steinbrenner uses to define success (it isn’t World Series championships, obviously), which is why he’s remained the GM so long. I doubt those feelings have changed.”