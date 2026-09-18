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Yankees Expected to Promote 29-Year-Old After Brutal Aaron Judge Injury News

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Max Schuemann #30 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are out West for a weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks beginning Friday night.

However, before the game, some brutal news emerged on Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, who left Wednesday’s game with some lower-leg pain.

He is now reportedly set to go on the 10-day IL with a calf strain, according to The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner, who first broke the news.

Yankees Expected to Promote 29-Year-Old Outfielder

While the Yankees won’t make the corresponding move until they officially place Judge on the IL Saturday, several sources report that the team plans to call up 29-year-old outfielder Max Schuemann.

Via Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News Sports: “Multiple sources say Max Schuemann is going to be the corresponding move for Aaron Judge.”

Schuemann’s 2026 Season

In his first season with the Yankees, Schuemann has played 41 games and recorded 17 runs, 14 hits, two home runs, and eight RBIs across 72 at-bats while hitting .194 with a .361 slugging percentage and a .694 OPS.

At Triple-A in Scranton, Schuemann has taken 190 at-bats in 2026 and recorded six homers, 20 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and a .812 OPS while hitting .263.

The Yankees likely had to choose between Schuemann and Jasson Dominguez, who the team recently recalled before sending him back down after his struggles in the outfield. The Yankees can now use Schuemann as an extra outfielder while Judge recovers.

Looking at the Yankees

New York enters Friday night with an 88-64 overall record, which puts them 5.0 games back in the AL East behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yet, they’re the top Wild Card team, and if the standings remain the same, the Yankees would host the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card round at Yankee Stadium.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Yankees Expected to Promote 29-Year-Old After Brutal Aaron Judge Injury News

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