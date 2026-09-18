Yankees Expected to Promote 29-Year-Old After Brutal Aaron Judge Injury News

The New York Yankees are out West for a weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks beginning Friday night.

However, before the game, some brutal news emerged on Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, who left Wednesday’s game with some lower-leg pain.

He is now reportedly set to go on the 10-day IL with a calf strain, according to The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner, who first broke the news.

Aaron Judge is going on the 10-day IL tomorrow with a right calf strain, Yankees say. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) September 18, 2026

Yankees Expected to Promote 29-Year-Old Outfielder

While the Yankees won’t make the corresponding move until they officially place Judge on the IL Saturday, several sources report that the team plans to call up 29-year-old outfielder Max Schuemann.

Via Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News Sports: “Multiple sources say Max Schuemann is going to be the corresponding move for Aaron Judge.”

Multiple sources say Max Schuemann is going to be the corresponding move for Aaron Judge. #Yankees https://t.co/lud4vybkWB — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) September 18, 2026

Schuemann’s 2026 Season

In his first season with the Yankees, Schuemann has played 41 games and recorded 17 runs, 14 hits, two home runs, and eight RBIs across 72 at-bats while hitting .194 with a .361 slugging percentage and a .694 OPS.

At Triple-A in Scranton, Schuemann has taken 190 at-bats in 2026 and recorded six homers, 20 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and a .812 OPS while hitting .263.

The Yankees likely had to choose between Schuemann and Jasson Dominguez, who the team recently recalled before sending him back down after his struggles in the outfield. The Yankees can now use Schuemann as an extra outfielder while Judge recovers.

Looking at the Yankees

New York enters Friday night with an 88-64 overall record, which puts them 5.0 games back in the AL East behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yet, they’re the top Wild Card team, and if the standings remain the same, the Yankees would host the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card round at Yankee Stadium.