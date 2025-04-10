Yankees Identified as ‘Clear Favorites’ for Historic Power Hitter

It was one of the worst-kept secrets in Major League Baseball: the New York Yankees were going to go hard at signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. when he becomes a free agent after the 2025 season.

Only now, he won’t become a free agent after the 2025 season.

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays officially held on to their franchise player, signing Guerrero Jr. to a 14-year, $500 million deal. With that option off the table, the Yankees, who will still need to find someone to play first base in 2026 and beyond, are expected to go shopping in the international market.

Reports in early December indicated that 25-year-old Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami will become an international free agent and seek a move to the Major Leagues for the 2026 season. Discussion has started to bubble over the likelihood of the Yankees attempting to convince the young slugger to move to the Bronx.

Munetaka Murakami Has Reached Legendary Status in Japan

It’s not difficult to understand the Yankees’ interest in Murakami, who has already reached legendary status in his native country. In 2022, Murakami became the youngest player to earn the triple crown in NPB, Japan’s top league, batting .318 with 56 home runs and 134 RBIs. The home run total broke the mark of Sadaharu Oh for most in a season by a Japanese-born player.

“We’ve had some good hitters come over a lot like Suzuki, of course, recently, but this guy, because of what he did, which was historic, there’s a chance we’re talking about him a ton as, as uh the winter approaches,” said MLB analysts Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman on the “Baseball Bar-B-Cast” podcast.

Jacob Mountz of FanSided presented a good analysis of the potential market for Murakami, citing reports of Murakami preferring to play on the West Coast but also willing to consider the Yankees.

Murakami has played both corner spots for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows, but will likely focus on first base in MLB. That would seem to take the Dodgers out of the bidding, given Freddie Freeman’s contract that runs through 2027.

With the Padres, Angels, Mariners and Giants left as West Coast options, Mountz believes that makes the Yankees “a clear favorite. And with Guerrero off the market, Murakami seems to be their highest-priority target.”

Munetaka Murakami’s Achieved Impressive Power Totals Before Turning 25

As profiled by MLB.com’s David Adler, Murakami’s power numbers are nothing short of extraordinary. Beyond his historic 56-home run campaign, he has also recorded five seasons with 30 or more homers — all before celebrating his 25th birthday.

No Major League player has ever accomplished that. Only a handful — Albert Pujols, Alex Rodriguez, Frank Robinson, Eddie Mathews, and Jimmie Foxx — managed even four 30-homer seasons before turning 25.

Murakami has already launched 224 home runs for the Swallows, surpassing the highest total by any Major Leaguer before age 25 — 190 by Eddie Mathews.

In six full seasons in Japan’s Central League, Murakami has claimed three home run titles and averaged 37 long balls per year. He owns a career slugging percentage of .550 and a .945 OPS — clear proof that his elite power would translate to any league in the world.