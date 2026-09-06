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Yankees Extend Astounding Streak to 34 Years in a Row

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Carlos Rodon pitches for the Yankees in San Diego.
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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 05: Carlos Rodón #55 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning of a game against the San Diego Padresat Petco Park on September 05, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees win.

For most of their history, that’s been the truth, and it remains true in this era of Yankees baseball.

Sure, haters will point out that they haven’t won the World Series since 2009, but it’s also true that they continue to win baseball games year in and year out.

That remained true on Saturday night in San Diego, when the Yankees pulled out a 5-1 win over the Padres.

It was a pretty comfortable Saturday night for the Yanks, thanks in large part to Carlos Rodon, who allowed just a single run across five innings while striking out seven. From there, the Yankees’ bullpen didn’t allow another run.

Spencer Jones, the local kid from not far outside San Diego, gave the Yankees the lead with an RBI double.

Paul Goldschmidt made it 2-0 with a bases-loaded walk.

Still in the second inning, Cody Bellinger then delivered a two-run single for a 4-0 lead.

George Lombard Jr. gave the Yankees their fifth and final run in the third inning with a sacrifice fly, and that was pretty much all it took.

The Padres got their lone run when Manny Machado hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth. The rest of the game cruised by from that point on.

And with the victory, the Yankees extended an incredible streak.

Yankees Season Win Streak

The Yankees have now guaranteed a record of at least .500 this season, and likely better.

It’s their 34th consecutive season of a record of .500 or better, according to The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner:

The Yankees don’t measure themselves by the regular season, but that consistency is still incredible.

Baseball is a game that requires players to show up and perform day in and day out. That’s what the Yankees have done for decades.

Last Time Yankees Didn’t Do This

The last time the Yankees didn’t have a record of .500 or better? That would be 1992.

They went 76-86 that year, and it was their fourth consecutive losing season.

The 1992 Yankees had Bernie Williams make his MLB debut that year, and he was the precursor of what was to come soon in the era led by Derek Jeter and company.

The Yankees weren’t far off from being the most dominant franchise in baseball. They just had to first endure some losing to get there.

And since then? The Yankees don’t lose at a rate anything near that anymore.

They’d love for that to mean a World Series this year, but the first step is winning games to get in the postseason, and the Yanks are doing that yet again.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Yankees Extend Astounding Streak to 34 Years in a Row

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