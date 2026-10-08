Yankees Fans Boo Jazz Chisholm Jr. For Playoff Failure

The New York Yankees’ season was dwindling, just nine outs away from being sent home by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone called on Jazz Chisholm Jr. to try and save the day.

Chisholm hadn’t started ALDS Game 3. The Yanks had gone with Anthony Volpe at second base and Jose Caballero at third base instead.

Earlier in the postseason, Chisholm made it pretty clear how much he dislikes being left on the bench in important games.

And on this cold night, Chisholm was bundled up in the dugout for most of the proceedings.

That’s when Boone called on Chisholm, down a run, leading off the bottom of the seventh at Yankee Stadium. He would pinch-hit for Caballero.

Jazz Chisholm Comes Up Short

Chisholm was going to face high-end righty Griffin Jax, so he’d dig in from the left side as part of his switch-hitting ability.

Jax, though, got the better of Jazz.

Chisholm popped out to lead off the bottom of the seventh, and so the Yankees remained down a run.

And the supporters at Yankee Stadium turned into boo birds.

He gets booed after popping out — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) October 8, 2026

Why Did Jazz Chisholm Get Booed?

You’d have to walk around Yankee Stadium and ask everyone individually to be sure about why Chisholm was booed.

But there are a couple of easy theories.

This is a guy who entered the season proclaiming that he was going to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases.

He came up quite a bit short, particularly in the power department.

Chisholm has since expressed displeasure at how he’s being used, yet when he has played, he hasn’t been immensely dangerous.

The Yankees will have his contract end whenever this season ends. He’ll be a free agent. There’s no obvious links that the Yanks plan to sign Chisholm back for more in the future.

He’s always been an outward-facing personality, and that served him right when he first was traded from the Marlins to the Yankees.

In recent months, though, the Chisholm experience has been more frustrating for the Yankees. When he’s not going as well, it can feel more draining.

And sure, it wasn’t an easy pinch-hit spot for Chisholm on a cold night.

But somehow, all of that must’ve added up for the Yankees faithful. They saw their season coming to an end, and they saw Chisholm failing to help the cause.

It led to plenty of boos.