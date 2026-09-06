Yankees Fans Call for Jasson Dominguez Decision After Brutal Error Against Padres

The New York Yankees entered Sunday’s rubber match against the San Diego Padres with an 81-61 record.

They got off to a rough start, as right-hander Gerrit Cole surrendered three consecutive home runs to begin the game before recording his first out.

Not long after that, recently recalled outfielder Jasson Dominguez committed a costly error on a Dustin Harris single that allowed Harris to advance all the way to third.

Fortunately, New York escaped the inning without allowing any runs.

A brutal error from Jasson Dominguez turns a single into a triple pic.twitter.com/frbRfSCFNH — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 6, 2026

Yankees Fans Call for Dominguez Decision

Dominguez is already playing on a pretty short leash, and his inconsistency in the majors has seemingly led fans to want him back in the minors.

“Well back down he goes,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Send him down right now.”

Another person wrote, “Put Volpe in RF. I don’t care. I’m so out on Martian he is unfathomably bad.”

“Imagine finally getting another shot in the majors and you do this [explicit] your second game up,” a fan shared.

One more person commented, “This is exactly why he cannot be on the roster. Every game he does this. Enough. Send him back to AAA and then trade him this winter.”

Dominguez’s 2026 Season

Entering Sunday, Dominguez had appeared in 54 games for the Yankees. He had collected 46 hits, scored 21 runs, hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs across 201 at-bats. He was batting .229 with a .378 slugging percentage and a .647 OPS.

He made his MLB debut in 2023 but simply hasn’t found his footing at the major league level.

The 2025 season marked his best full season in the majors. He appeared in 123 games and collected 98 hits, 10 home runs and 47 RBIs while batting .257 with a .388 slugging percentage and a .719 OPS.