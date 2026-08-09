Yankees Fans React to Anthony Volpe Development Days After Demotion

The New York Yankees made the decision earlier this week to demote shortstop Anthony Volpe to Triple-A after his regular season struggles in the majors.

In his first game back Friday night, Volpe homered, something he’s done just once in 171 at-bats this season.

Now, Yankees fans reacted to the news that Volpe would start at second base Saturday night. Fans have long urged him to try the position, especially with top prospect George Lombard Jr. now in the big leagues.

Volpe hasn’t played anywhere besides shortstop since 2021. That season, he played just five games at second and third base combined in Single-A.

Anthony Volpe is playing second base in Triple-A tonight It’s the first time he’s played a position other than shortstop since 2021, when he played five games total at second and third in Single-A pic.twitter.com/T6iAChiMN2 — Talkin’ Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 8, 2026

Yankees Fans React to Position Change

“AAA got him to try something the big league club couldn’t,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “About 3 years too late but whatever.”

Another person wrote, “George Lombard Jr. the current & future SS in NY.”

“Finally! Come on Volpe! Get back to your old self,” a fan shared.

One more commented, “My guess is odds on favorite to be 2nd baseman next year. Considering how weak the position is around the league that might be fine.”

Volpe’s MLB Career

Volpe was drafted by the Yankees in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft before making his MLB debut in 2023.

He’s shown glimpses of what the Yankees envisioned when they drafted him — a franchise cornerstone at shortstop. However, he’s also been extremely inconsistent.

Across 528 career games, Volpe has a .224 batting average with 423 hits, 53 home runs and 211 RBIs over four seasons.