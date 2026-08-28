Yankees Fans React to George Lombard Jr. Making Unfortunate MLB History

While New York Yankees rookie George Lombard Jr. burst onto the scene after his Aug. 4 call-up, he’s now in the middle of a troubling stretch defensively at shortstop.

Lombard committed an error in the eighth inning of the Yankees’ series finale against the Houston Astros, which ultimately led to a run. It marked his sixth error in as many games as New York went on to lose 5-1 and drop two of three in the series.

Lombard Jr. Makes Unfortunate History

Lombard’s sixth error in six consecutive games put him in an unfortunate spot in Yankees history.

According to Katie Sharp of Stathead, Lombard became the first Yankees shortstop since Roger Peckinpaugh in 1915 to commit an error in six straight games.

The last Yankees player at any position to commit an error in six consecutive games was Chick Fewster in 1921. He committed all six errors at second base.

George Lombard Jr. is the first Yankee to commit an error in 6 straight games as a shortstop since Roger Peckinpaugh in 1915 — Katie Sharp (@SharpStats17) August 28, 2026

Yankees Fans React on Social Media

New York fans, who can be fairly harsh critics, reacted to Lombard Jr.’s current defensive struggles.

“Absolutely bizarre,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “Did Volpe give him his glove.”

Another person wrote, “Very odd but I have a lot of confidence in him very rare thing to happen. Hasn’t changed my thoughts about him one bit.”

“Worst offensive stretch defensively by a Yankee in well over 100-years. Still above criticism for many people because they convinced themselves he was a ready-made superstar,” a fan shared.

“Not the type of history I wanted Lombard Jr. to be associated with,” another fan commented.

Looking at New York

The Yankees are now 75-58, which still gives them the second-best record in the American League. They’re 4.0 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

New York will face an extremely quick turnaround beginning Friday when the Yankees open a massive four-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Boston now sits just 2.0 games behind New York in the AL standings.