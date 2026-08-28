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Yankees Fans React to George Lombard Jr. Making Unfortunate MLB History

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Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees won 10-5. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

While New York Yankees rookie George Lombard Jr. burst onto the scene after his Aug. 4 call-up, he’s now in the middle of a troubling stretch defensively at shortstop.

Lombard committed an error in the eighth inning of the Yankees’ series finale against the Houston Astros, which ultimately led to a run. It marked his sixth error in as many games as New York went on to lose 5-1 and drop two of three in the series.

Lombard Jr. Makes Unfortunate History

Lombard’s sixth error in six consecutive games put him in an unfortunate spot in Yankees history.

According to Katie Sharp of Stathead, Lombard became the first Yankees shortstop since Roger Peckinpaugh in 1915 to commit an error in six straight games.

The last Yankees player at any position to commit an error in six consecutive games was Chick Fewster in 1921. He committed all six errors at second base.

Yankees Fans React on Social Media

New York fans, who can be fairly harsh critics, reacted to Lombard Jr.’s current defensive struggles.

“Absolutely bizarre,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “Did Volpe give him his glove.”

Another person wrote, “Very odd but I have a lot of confidence in him very rare thing to happen. Hasn’t changed my thoughts about him one bit.”

“Worst offensive stretch defensively by a Yankee in well over 100-years. Still above criticism for many people because they convinced themselves he was a ready-made superstar,” a fan shared.

“Not the type of history I wanted Lombard Jr. to be associated with,” another fan commented.

Looking at New York

The Yankees are now 75-58, which still gives them the second-best record in the American League. They’re 4.0 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

New York will face an extremely quick turnaround beginning Friday when the Yankees open a massive four-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Boston now sits just 2.0 games behind New York in the AL standings.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Yankees Fans React to George Lombard Jr. Making Unfortunate MLB History

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