Yankees Fans Riled Up Over ‘Ridiculous’ All-Star Snub

No matter what the New York Yankees ask of Paul Goldschmidt, he has delivered.

Bat leadoff for the first time in his career? Sure, and successfully at that.

Take pregame grounders at second base as a potential precursor to a position change that would give manager Aaron Boone some lineup flexibility? Why not – even though Goldschmidt has never played a position other than first base since his MLB debut in 2011.

Bring professionalism and leadership to a Yankees squad looking for that extra push toward a World Series title? Well of course, it’s what Goldschmidt has done throughout his 14-year MLB career.

“He’s such a pro,” Boone said. “His preparation. His attention to detail. His professionalism is off the charts.

“Then you look at him. This guy is probably on his way to the Hall of Fame, and he’s dripping in humility. The message with me is ‘whatever I need from him.’ It’s no, ‘I want to hit here…I want to play here.’ If it’s a day off, he’s ready. [He’s] going to play well for us between the lines but is going to elevate our room, too.”

Jim Bowden Omits Paul Goldschmidt From All-Star Predictions

Goldschmidt has done it all for the Yankees, while also putting up his best offensive numbers since he won the NL MVP in 2022, slashing .313/.369/.468 — but apparently, it’s not enough for Jim Bowden. The former GM turned opinion-peddler at The Athletic just released his predicted rosters for the 2025 All-Star Game, and incredibly, Goldschmidt’s name is nowhere to be found.

Unbelievable.

When the Yankees signed Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million deal on Dec. 30, it wasn’t a flashy move. It was savvy. The 36-year-old wasn’t brought in to hit 40 homers or put up MVP numbers. He was brought in to win. And that’s exactly what he’s helped this team do.

“He has been a huge piece for us,” Yankees superstar Aaron Judge said.

Aaron Judge Stresses How Much Paul Goldschmidt Has Meant to Yankees

Yet somehow, Bowden left Goldschmidt off his All-Star roster entirely, opting instead for Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero as the starter, despite acknowledging that he “has not been the best offensive first baseman in the AL,” with youngsters Jonathan Aranda of the Rays and Spencer Torkelson of the Tigers as the backups. The backlash in the comments section of The Athletic article came swiftly, with fans from across the league – not just the Bronx – calling out the omission.

“Paul Goldschmidt is my AL 1st base starter. Better batting metrics than Vlad and having a gold glove season. This callout is not through my Yankee tinted lenses. Goldy’s resurgence is legit,” wrote one commenter, with a respondent stating, “Mets fan here agreeing wholeheartedly. He’s earned it.”

Another reader wrote, “Yankee hatred is my birthright (my parents were Brooklyn Dodgers fans) but come on, not giving Goldy his due is ridiculous!”

Hard to argue against those sentiments. On numbers alone, Goldschmidt may not stand out from the crowd among AL first basemen, but Judge said Goldschmidt has simply made the Yankees a better team.

“We’re very lucky to have him,” he said.