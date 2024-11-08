Yankees Fans Rip Franchise Over Key Decision on Manager

New York Yankees fans are not happy that the team picked up the club option on manger Aaron Boone for 2025.

The team announced the decision on November 8 that Boone will remain the manager, which Yankees fans aren’t happy about.

“No one wanted this,” a fan wrote.

“So another year of lack of Hussle, bad base running and sloppy defense. Sounds like the Yankee way,” a fan added.

“We’re really taking L’s during the off-season??,” a fan wrote.

Fans were not pleased with the decision. Despite New York losing in the World Series, fans though Boone showed he isn’t an elite manager.

“oh great more losing!,” a fan added.

“Dude would get no offers if he was let go. Yet, one of the most coveted positions in all of sports is just handed to him every year,” a fan wrote.

“Yup… Yankees ain’t going back to another World Series for the next 15 years,” a fan added.

Yankees fans aren’t happy with the decision to book up Boone’s contract. Boone has been the manager since the 2018 season. He’s led New York to the playoffs in six of his seven seasons. In his tenure, Boone has a record of 603-429 as the Yankees manager.

Yankees Explain Decision to Bring Boone Back

Despite New York making it to the World Series, some fans hoped the team would let Boone go.

However, the Yankees made the decision to retain Boone and general manager Brian Cashman explained the decision to retain him in a statement.