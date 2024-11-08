Yankees Fans Rip Franchise Over Key Decision on Manager

New York Yankees fans are not happy that the team picked up the club option on manger Aaron Boone for 2025.
The team announced the decision on November 8 that Boone will remain the manager, which Yankees fans aren’t happy about.
“No one wanted this,” a fan wrote.
“So another year of lack of Hussle, bad base running and sloppy defense. Sounds like the Yankee way,” a fan added.
“We’re really taking L’s during the off-season??,” a fan wrote.
Fans were not pleased with the decision. Despite New York losing in the World Series, fans though Boone showed he isn’t an elite manager.
“oh great more losing!,” a fan added.
“Dude would get no offers if he was let go. Yet, one of the most coveted positions in all of sports is just handed to him every year,” a fan wrote.
“Yup… Yankees ain’t going back to another World Series for the next 15 years,” a fan added.
Yankees fans aren’t happy with the decision to book up Boone’s contract. Boone has been the manager since the 2018 season. He’s led New York to the playoffs in six of his seven seasons. In his tenure, Boone has a record of 603-429 as the Yankees manager.
Yankees Explain Decision to Bring Boone Back
Despite New York making it to the World Series, some fans hoped the team would let Boone go.
However, the Yankees made the decision to retain Boone and general manager Brian Cashman explained the decision to retain him in a statement.
“Aaron is a steadying presence in our clubhouse and possesses a profound ability to connect with and foster relationships with his players,” Cashman said. “Consistently exhibiting these skills in such a demanding and pressurized market is what makes him one of the game’s finest managers. Our work is clearly not done. But, as we pursue the ultimate prize in 2025, I am excited to have Aaron back to lead our team.”
Boone also has 22 postseason wins which is fifth most by a Yankees manager in franchise history.
Boone Thrilled to Remain Yankees Manager
Follwoing the decision that Boone will remain the Yankees manager, he issued a statement.
Boone said he’s grateful to remain the Yankees manager. However, he knows being the manager of the Yankees is a privilege and one that he isn’t taking for granted.
“I am grateful for the trust placed in me to lead this team. It’s a responsibility — and an opportunity — that I will never take lightly,” Boone said in a statement. “It’s a great privilege to show up for work every day and be surrounded by so many determined and talented players, coaches and staff members.
“Starting with [the] Steinbrenner family, there is a collective commitment to excellence within this organization that is embedded in all that we do. I’m already looking forward to reporting for Spring Training in Tampa and working tirelessly to return the Yankees to the postseason to compete for a world championship.”
Boone was hired by the Yankees in December of 2017 to replace Joe Girardi. In his tenure, New York has won the AL East three times and made it to the World Series once.
