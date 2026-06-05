Yankees Named Fit For Orioles Slugger After Aaron Judge News

The New York Yankees have been dealt a tough blow on Thursday when it was announced that three-time American League MVP Aaron Judge would miss 4-6 weeks due to a stress fracture in his ribcage. This is certainly a big hit for the Yankees, and they may ultimately have to go outside the organization to find a solution.

If they do go outside the organization, they will have to go the trade route, and there are plenty of options there. On Friday, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed several options that the Yankees could pursue via trade. Among them was Baltimore Orioles slugger Taylor Ward.

“Ward is another righty-hitting outfielder who typically prioritizes power, averaging 29.1 home runs per 162 games between 2022 and 2025,” Rymer wrote. “He’s since thrown his weight behind getting on base, which he’s done at a .404 clip this year.”

How Ward Fits with Yankees

Ward is an interesting fit for the Bronx Bombers if that is ultimately who they decide to focus on. He has only hit two home runs this season, but is slashing .260/.404/.357 with a .760 OPS.

He did hit 36 home runs last season for the Los Angeles Angels, so the power is still there. He just has focused more on getting on base this year, which is not a bad approach.

While his power numbers are way down, the on-base numbers are up, and in ballpark such as Yankee Stadium, the power could return, and to have that going along with the on-base skills would be huge for the Yankees while they wait for Judge to return.

They just might want to act quickly to fill the void. Being without Judge could hurt the lineup, so having a presence there while they wait for him to come back would be beneficial for the Bronx Bombers.

If the Orioles continue to struggle this season, then it might make sense for them to put Ward on the trade block, as he is in the final year of his contract. The Yankees likely would not have to give up too much in order to land him, and he could truly transform the lineup while Judge is out.

There are a lot of different directions the Yankees can go here, but Ward does make a lot of sense, as he is becoming a much more complete hitter this season, which bodes well for him as he moves closer to hitting free agency.

The Potential Drawbacks

There are two mitigating factors as well. The first is that trades within the same division are exceptionally rare. They can still happen, but it’s not common for two division rivals to make a deal with one another.

Another issue is that the Orioles are not out of contention just yet. While they are 30-33 on the season, they are only a half-game behind the Athletics for the third American League wild card spot, so waving the white flag this early, especially with the AL being as weak as it is, might not make much sense.

From a Yankees’ perspective, the fit is clear, but from an Orioles’ perspective, there are some drawbacks.