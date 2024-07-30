Yankees Told They’re Out of Contention in Trade Sweepstakes for All-Star Pitcher

The New York Yankees have already made a big splash in the trade market. The team acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins on July 27. However, the Yankees may not be done making moves before the July 30 trade deadline. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Yankees were trying to acquire Chicago White Sox All-Star Garrett Crochet, but have been informed they “don’t match up” to other teams several days ago.

“Yankees were told several days ago they “don’t match up” for Crochet. Others still trying,” wrote Heyman on X.

As the trade deadline creeps closer and closer on July 30, the White Sox believe that of their star players Crochet and Luis Robert Jr., Crochet is more likely to be moved, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

Crochet’s Trade Market

The White Sox have the worst record in baseball. They are one of the few teams this trade season who are locked in as sellers. However, trading Crochet might be more difficult than it seems.

2024 was Crochet’s first season as a starter. Naturally, teams are concerned with his ability to handle the innings workload of a starter for a whole season, according to The Athletic’s MLB staff. However, “his preference is to stay on a starter’s routine, believing that structure would be best for his long-term health,” wrote The Athletic’s staff.

“At least some potential buyers are aware of Crochet’s current disinterest in becoming a high-leverage reliever or shifting into a hybrid role, unless the team that acquires him is willing to share in that risk and sign him to a long-term contract extension.”

Crochet’s desire for a contract extension is the second hurdle in a trade besides his innings pitched.

“The problem with that scenario is that a club effectively would be leveraged into giving Crochet an extension without knowing whether he would be physically capable of pitching in October, or effective while working in uncharted territory,” wrote The Athletic’s staff.

White Sox general manager, Chris Getz, said that Crochet’s stance on his contract has created “questions” in trade talks.

Crochet Would Bolster the Yankees’ Pitching

Despite the hurdles in a trade for Crochet, it may be worth it. He was named an All-Star this season with a 3.07 ERA. He leads the American League in strikeouts and leads MLB in strikeouts per nine innings.

Starting pitching has not necessarily been an issue for the Yankees. The team has the No. 5 ranked ERA from starting pitchers this season at 3.74. As a team, they have a 3.68 ERA. However, Crochet could still provide an upgrade to the rotation.

Gerrit Cole made his season debut on June 19. In seven starts he has a 5.40 ERA. However, he has looked like himself in two of his last three outings. He threw thrown back-to-back quality starts and struck out 15 across 12 innings. However, he allowed six earned runs on July 24.

Behind Cole, the Yankees have Marcus Stroman, Nestor Cortes, Carlos Rodón and Gil. Gil and Stroman lead that group with 3.20 and 3.64 ERAs respectively. Crochet has a 3.23 ERA in 22 starts this season.