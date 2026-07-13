New York Yankees Finally Announce George Lombard Jr. Update During All-Star Break

The New York Yankees have finally announced an update on shortstop George Lombard Jr., the organization’s No. 1 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline.

MiLB.com wrote on Monday: “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders sent SS George Lombard Jr. on a rehab assignment to FCL Yankees.”

New York Yankees Finally Reveal George Lombard Jr. Update

Lombard is MLB Pipeline’s No. 20 overall prospect. Earlier this month, he was selected for this year’s All-Star Futures Game.

The Yankees drafted Lombard, 21, in the first round (No. 26) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Gulliver Prep School in Miami. His younger brother, shortstop Jacob Lombard, was selected by the Miami Marlins in the first round (No. 14 overall) of this year’s MLB Draft.

In 62 games between Triple-A and Double-A this season, Lombard has slashed .258./387/.446 (124 wRC+) with eight home runs, 25 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

In 317 career minor-league games, Lombard, the son of former big leaguer George Lombard Sr., has hit .241/.365/.376 with 22 home runs, 125 RBI and 90 stolen bases.

Per his scouting report on MLB Pipeline, Lombard is projected to hit for more power than contact and is a strong defender.

Given the Yankees’ shortstop situation, Lombard could reach the majors as early as this season. Anthony Volpe and José Caballero have both been below-average hitters this year per wRC+, so it may make sense for New York to see if Lombard can provide an offensive boost.

Yankees senior vice president and general manager Brian Cashman said Lombard could be an option for New York later this year.

Via The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner on X: “Brian Cashman said George Lombard Jr. “might be a choice at some point” in the second half.”

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are on a four-game winning streak, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 12-4 at Tropicana Field on Thursday before completing a three-game sweep against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sunday.

New York has the second-best record in the American League at 54-42 and the best run differential at +91. Unfortunately for the Yankees, the best team in the AL, the Rays, is in their division.

Tampa Bay has a three-game lead over New York in the AL East with a 56-38 record and a +32 run differential. On paper, the Yankees appear to be the best team in the AL by far. Yet, they’re not even winning their division.

New York is in the first AL Wild Card spot, sitting comfortably with a 6 1/2 game lead over the Boston Red Sox, who are just 1/2 a game behind the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians for the third AL Wild Card spot. The Cleveland Guardians hold the second spot with a 51-46 record.

The Yankees have four All-Star Game representatives this year: outfielder Cody Bellinger, outfielder Aaron Judge, first baseman Ben Rice and right-hander Cam Schlittler.

However, Judge, who was voted in as a starter, won’t play due to his fractured right rib, which has kept him off the field since late May. Additionally, Schlittler won’t pitch in the All-Star Game, per multiple reports.

The All-Star Game at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Fans can watch the game on FOX.