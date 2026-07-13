Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Finally Announce George Lombard Jr. Update During All-Star Break

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies
Getty
CLEARWATER, FL - MARCH 1: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees prepares to field against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning of the spring training baseball game at BayCare Ballpark on March 1, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have finally announced an update on shortstop George Lombard Jr., the organization’s No. 1 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline.

MiLB.com wrote on Monday: “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders sent SS George Lombard Jr. on a rehab assignment to FCL Yankees.”

New York Yankees Finally Reveal George Lombard Jr. Update

George Lombard Jr

New York Yankees top prospect George Lombard Jr. Getty

Lombard is MLB Pipeline’s No. 20 overall prospect. Earlier this month, he was selected for this year’s All-Star Futures Game.

The Yankees drafted Lombard, 21, in the first round (No. 26) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Gulliver Prep School in Miami. His younger brother, shortstop Jacob Lombard, was selected by the Miami Marlins in the first round (No. 14 overall) of this year’s MLB Draft.

In 62 games between Triple-A and Double-A this season, Lombard has slashed .258./387/.446 (124 wRC+) with eight home runs, 25 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

In 317 career minor-league games, Lombard, the son of former big leaguer George Lombard Sr., has hit .241/.365/.376 with 22 home runs, 125 RBI and 90 stolen bases.

Per his scouting report on MLB Pipeline, Lombard is projected to hit for more power than contact and is a strong defender.

Given the Yankees’ shortstop situation, Lombard could reach the majors as early as this season. Anthony Volpe and José Caballero have both been below-average hitters this year per wRC+, so it may make sense for New York to see if Lombard can provide an offensive boost.

 Yankees senior vice president and general manager Brian Cashman said Lombard could be an option for New York later this year.

Via The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner on X: “Brian Cashman said George Lombard Jr. “might be a choice at some point” in the second half.”

New York Yankees Right Now

Aaron Boone

GettyNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone

The Yankees are on a four-game winning streak, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 12-4 at Tropicana Field on Thursday before completing a three-game sweep against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sunday.

New York has the second-best record in the American League at 54-42 and the best run differential at +91. Unfortunately for the Yankees, the best team in the AL, the Rays, is in their division.

Tampa Bay has a three-game lead over New York in the AL East with a 56-38 record and a +32 run differential. On paper, the Yankees appear to be the best team in the AL by far. Yet, they’re not even winning their division.

New York is in the first AL Wild Card spot, sitting comfortably with a 6 1/2 game lead over the Boston Red Sox, who are just 1/2 a game behind the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians for the third AL Wild Card spot. The Cleveland Guardians hold the second spot with a 51-46 record.

The Yankees have four All-Star Game representatives this year: outfielder Cody Bellinger, outfielder Aaron Judge, first baseman Ben Rice and right-hander Cam Schlittler.

However, Judge, who was voted in as a starter, won’t play due to his fractured right rib, which has kept him off the field since late May. Additionally, Schlittler won’t pitch in the All-Star Game, per multiple reports.

The All-Star Game at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Fans can watch the game on FOX.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

New York Yankees Finally Announce George Lombard Jr. Update During All-Star Break

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x