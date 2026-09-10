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Yankees’ George Lombard Joins Mickey Mantle in Baseball History

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George Lombard Jr. gets congratulated in the Yankees' dugout.
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a grand slam against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

George Lombard Jr. hasn’t had a spotless beginning to his rookie season in his MLB career with the New York Yankees.

On Wednesday night, though, the young shortstop had the kind of moment he’ll never forget.

With the Yankees at home in Yankee Stadium against the Colorado Rockies, Lombard came to the plate with the bases loaded.

And yep, he left the yard, a grand slam the likes of which had rarely been seen in the history of the Yankees.

George Lombard Jr. Grand Slam History

Lombard is the second-youngest player in Yankees history to hit a grand slam.

As of Wednesday night, Lombard came in at 21 years and 99 days old.

He’s younger than anyone in Yanks history besides Mickey Mantle to hit a home run with the bases loaded, according to Baseball Reference’s Katie Sharp:

It’s hard to keep better company in Yankees history than Mantle.

Mantle in some ways was ahead of his time. The modern era of baseball features young players shining all over the map. Back when Mantle played, it wasn’t as common an occurrence, but he was an exception — Mantle took MLB by storm almost immediately, at least when healthy.

Lombard isn’t necessarily destined to be Mantle. That’d be almost an impossible level to live up to.

But in this moment, he had quite the historic swing. When you consider all the players in Yankees history who didn’t hit a grand slam this young, it becomes that much more remarkable.

What One Swing Can Mean

This was certainly a well-needed swing for Lombard.

He’s uber-talented and was great in the minor leagues this year, which is a large part of why he earned the MLB promotion in the first place.

But since arriving, Lombard has had his bumps. Defensively in particular, Lombard has made errors on plays that he simply shouldn’t be.

Some of it might be mental or an element of nerves, because Lombard was regarded as a good defender coming up in the minor leagues, but it’s still something the Yankees have to at least potentially be concerned about.

But then a night comes that features a swing like this one from Lombard, and maybe, just maybe, it can turn a whole vibe around.

He has proven he belongs. He’s delivered in a special moment. He knows what it’s like to shine under the bright lights of Yankee Stadium.

Don’t be surprised if everything feels just a bit easier for Lombard from now on. A swing like that will do lots of good things for you.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Yankees’ George Lombard Joins Mickey Mantle in Baseball History

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