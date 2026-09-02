Yankees Pitcher Gerrit Cole’s Attention Shifts to Hometown Angels Sale

On Monday, August 31, the New York Yankees began a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. The next day, Stan Kroenke purchased the Angels for a record $4 billion from Arte Moreno.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment will have controlling interest over the franchise after this much anticipated sale.

Gerrit Cole of the Yankees, rooted for the Angels growing up and now has a lot to say about the recent purchase of his hometown team.

Gerrit Cole Says Angels Sale Price Shows How ‘Desirable’ the Franchise is Despite Lack of Playoff Appearances

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole started the day Stan Kroenke purchased the Los Angeles Angels for $4 billion. For most Yankees players, the sale of the Angels doesn’t mean anything, however, for Cole it hits closer to home.

Cole grew up in Newport Beach, California, a 24 minute drive to Angels Stadium. He rooted for the Angels his whole life before becoming a major leaguer.

In an article by Yankees beat writer Gary Phillips, discusses Cole’s comments on the recent sale o his hometown team. Rather than providing a take from a “fan’s” perspective, Cole gives a very business-forward approach.

“The purchase price is incredible, otherworldly. I mean, to sell for more than the Padres speaks to the market itself here and the history of the club and how desirable it is. We’re bringing more capital into the game, which is great. The Kroenke family has a really good reputation of running class organizations throughout the world, and so hopefully this will be a great boost to the game in general to have them involved in baseball. It shows that there’s ability to get top dollar on both ends of the spectrum. That’s kind of fascinating. You have a club that’s spending high payroll, competing a lot, really kind of turned around their brand in San Diego, and you have a club that’s been struggling [in Anaheim]. And yet both are commanding premium dollars. I think that would speak to how healthy economically the game is functioning.”

The San Diego Padres, a much more competitive franchise, were sold for $3.9 billion earlier this season, making the purchase price of the Angels quite a surprise.

Gerrit Cole thought it was notable that the uncompetitive #Angels sold for more than the competitive #Padres, especially with a contentious labor battle underway & a potential work stoppage looming. “It shows that there’s ability to get top dollar on both ends of the spectrum…… https://t.co/MLtCx2tCs9 — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) September 2, 2026

The Yankees defeated the Angels 7-3 with Cole on the mound on September 1.

“It’s always special pitching here for me,” said Cole, whose wife and kids were in attendance on Tuesday. “I mean, they played the same Train ‘Calling All Angels’ song pregame since I was 5 years old. It triggers me every time I come here. I played high school ball on this field. I watched the Angels win a World Series on this field. So it’s impossible to walk in here and not bring that bag of memories with you every time.”

Gerrit Cole This Season

Gerrit Cole is working through his sixth season with the New York Yankees. At 35 years old, Cole’s first start this season was deep into the month of May following a Tommy John Surgery in 2025.

In 18 games, Cole has an 8-7 record with a 3.29 ERA and 110 strikeouts this season.

Against the Angels on Tuesday, Cole posted 5.1 innings, 3 ER, 5 K, 1 walk, and 8 hits.