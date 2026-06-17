Former Cy Young Winner Makes Unique Comparison to Describe Return from Tommy John Surgery

Gerrit Cole’s return from Tommy John surgery has gone about as well as anybody could’ve expected. In five starts since being activated from the injured list in late May, the 35-year-old has a 2.57 ERA in 28 innings.

Even so, Cole is still far from a finished product. As Cole works his way back, he’s still finding ways to reinvent himself.

“I feel like it’s kind of a blank canvas,” Cole said, via SNY. “Just laying down some base layer paint and we’ll see what kind of Bob Ross concoction comes up at the end of the year, you know what I mean? Little bit of liquid white.”

Yankees Impressed by Cole’s Progress

Cole turned in yet another quality start in Tuesday’s 12-2 rout of the White Sox, allowing two runs on three hits over six innings. The right-hander struck out six and walked two.

While the former AL Cy Young winner still has a ways to go in his comeback, the Yankees are encouraged by his progress.

“I can’t say I’m surprised,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, via the New York Daily News. “I think he would tell you there’s still so much more work and growth to do to get him to where he wants to be. I feel like, by and large, he’s been pretty darn good. I think he would tell you that there’s still a lot of little nuanced areas where he can continue to get better.”

Cole Finding His Way Back Into Yankees Plans

After missing all of 2025, Cole will factor significantly in the Yankees’ plans down the stretch. The six-time All-Star took another significant step in his recovery Tuesday, throwing a season-high 90 pitches. Additionally, he went at least six innings for the third time in five starts.

“Five games in, I’ve kept them in the ballgame everytime,” Cole said, “so it feels pretty good to get some good length.”

As the Yankees’ rotation comes into focus, the team is hoping to soon get back ace Max Fried. Boone said Tuesday on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast that Fried was slated to throw a side session in his recovery.

The 32-year-old, who has been on the IL since May 16 with a left elbow bone bruise, is 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in 10 starts.