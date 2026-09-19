Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Sets All-Time MLB Record

For a little while, it looked like it might be yet another rough outing for Gerrit Cole as the New York Yankees get closer to the playoffs.

Cole allowed a two-run home run to Arizona Diamondbacks superstar Corbin Carroll in the bottom of the second inning.

The Yankees had spotted Cole a five-run lead, but with the way the veteran right-hander has pitched lately, that didn’t feel as safe as it potentially would’ve in the past.

On this Friday night, though, Cole was sharp from there. He didn’t allow another run.

Cole eventually went 6.0 innings to earn a quality start, allowing four hits and those two runs while not walking any hitters. He struck out six while improving his season record to 9-9 and his ERA to 3.63.

Ryan Yarbrough, Michael Fulmer and Luis Gil polished the game off out of New York’s bullpen in a 9-2 win that improved the Yankees to 89-64.

This night was about a lot of Yankees, including Ben Rice with a triple and a home run, and George Lombard Jr. with a home run as part of a five-run first.

But the most crucial thing that happened for New York was that Cole found his groove again. They’ll need him sharp in the playoffs, and with only a couple more outings for him before then, this was a great step in the right direction.

Cole also made a fun bit of history in the process.

Gerrit Cole’s New MLB History

Cole has now won the most games in an MLB career for any pitcher drafted No. 1 overall, according to MLB’s Sarah Langs.

This was the 162nd pitching win of Cole’s career.

The previous record was held by Mike Moore, who won 161 games after being the first overall pick in 1981.

David Price holds third place on the list with 157 wins after going in the top spot in 2007.

Cole can now expand on this record going forward, and considering how many fewer pitching wins starting pitchers are getting in this era, he probably has a chance to push the record out of reach if he has a few more solid seasons.

Gerrit Cole Draft

Cole was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft out of UCLA.

Four pitchers began the 2011 draft. The Mariners picked lefty Danny Hultzen out of Virginia second. The Diamondbacks chose Cole’s UCLA teammate Trevor Bauer third. And the Orioles snagged high school righty Dylan Bundy fourth.

The first hitter chosen was high school outfielder Bubba Starling to the Royals at the fifth pick.

The National stook Rice slugger Anthony Rendon at No. 6.

The Diamondbacks were back on the board at No. 7 to get Archie Bradley, a high school righty.

The back-to-back picks at Nos. 8 and 9 were Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez to the Indians and Cubs, then the Padres got Cory Spangenberg at No. 11 before the Astros chose George Springer with the 11th pick.

It was a fascinating start to a draft, to be sure, with Cole living up to his hype.